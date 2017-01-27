Reeves will speak on election integrity

Peggy Reeves, of Wilton, will be a guest speaker at a meet and greet sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Norwalk on Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 to 5 p.m., at the First Congregational Church on the Norwalk green at Park and Lewis streets (parish hall rear entrance).

Reeves, a former registrar of voters and state representative in Wilton, is assistant to the Secretary of the State for Elections, Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs. She will give a brief talk at 4 about the integrity of elections in Connecticut:

How do we know our elections are not “rigged?”

Why does voter ID continue to be a hot-button issue?

How was the U.S. Department of Homeland Security involved in the 2016 election?

The presentation will include time for audience questions about voting and elections.

In her position, Reeves is responsible for overseeing the secretary of the state’s Legislation and Election Administration Division, as well as serving as liaison between the secretary of the state’s office and municipalities throughout the state, other branches of Connecticut state government, and the federal government. She is an attorney and a past president of the Wilton League of Women Voters.

The meet and greet is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.