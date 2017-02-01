John Priest joins Trackside board

Dr. John Priest was elected to the Trackside Teen Center Board of Directors at its Jan. 18 board meeting.

Priest has been a sixth grade teacher for 23 years, the last 13 of which have been in Wilton at Middlebrook School. After growing up in nearby Brookfield, he earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Storrs and later received his master’s and doctoral degrees at Western Connecticut University.

“We are excited to have Dr. Priest join our board,” said Mark Ketley, Trackside’s executive director. “His passion, energy and love for the children of our teen community is a terrific fit for us.”