Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England had its annual PAWS luncheon in December at Marly’s Bar & Bistro in Wilton Center, hosted by Dee Shoals and Emmary Carlson, real estate agents in the Wilton office,

The donation this year totaled $1,420 and will benefit the cats and dogs housed at PAWS.

PAWS is an animal shelter in Norwalk that rescues and rehomes more than 500 cats and dogs a year. It has been dedicated to rescuing homeless animals and placing them in new homes for more than 50 years.