Our Lady of Fatima open house on Jan. 29

By Wilton Bulletin on January 26, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 225 Danbury Road in Wilton will host an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 to 2.

The open house will also kick off National Catholic Schools Week, for which Our Lady of Fatima has a week’s worth of fun activities planned for its students.

Our Lady of Fatima is a private school for children in pre-K through eighth grade that schedules projects and community events throughout the year and offers a number of extracurricular activities.

Information: 203-762-8100, www.olfcatholic.org.

