Our Lady of Fatima open house on Jan. 29

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 225 Danbury Road in Wilton will host an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 to 2.

The open house will also kick off National Catholic Schools Week, for which Our Lady of Fatima has a week’s worth of fun activities planned for its students.

Our Lady of Fatima is a private school for children in pre-K through eighth grade that schedules projects and community events throughout the year and offers a number of extracurricular activities.

Information: 203-762-8100, www.olfcatholic.org.