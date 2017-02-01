What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 1:
• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.
• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Personalize a Tumbler at Wilton Library at 10.
• Books for Babies at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.
• Wonderful Ones and Twos at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.
• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.
• Duplicate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1.
• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.
• Soup(er) Bowls and Bean Soup at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.
• Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7.
• Raise Your Child to be a Resilient Adult at Wilton Library, from 7 to 8:30.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.