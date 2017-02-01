What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 1, 2017

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 1:

• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.

• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Personalize a Tumbler at Wilton Library at 10.

• Books for Babies at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Wonderful Ones and Twos at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

 

• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.

• Duplicate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Soup(er) Bowls and Bean Soup at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.

• Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7.

• Raise Your Child to be a Resilient Adult at Wilton Library, from 7 to 8:30.

