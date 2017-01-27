Ambler Farm food drive

The children of Wilton residents David and Robin Clune stand with some of the goods collected during Ambler Farm’s ninth annual food drive on Monday, Jan. 16. Approximately 100 paper goods, cleaning supplies, personal care items and non-perishable food items were collected for Wilton Social Services through the drive
