Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Author Talk, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. CNBC Senior Contributor Larry Kudlow discusses his new book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, written with Brian Domitrovic. Q&A and book signing will follow. Books available for purchase. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Chinese New Year Celebration, Friday, Jan. 27, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Families may welcome the Year of the Rooster with stories, snacks, fortunes, and crafts. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Jan. 28, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Jan. 28, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. For grades 4-8. This month: New Year’s Cake. Members: $10; non-members $15. To register, contact info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, Jan. 29, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. The first of a five-part collaboration between the library and Wilton Historical Society: Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity. The program focuses on the United States’ place in the world during World War I and its aftermath. John Tully, professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, will discuss how U.S. foreign policy in the 20th Century reflected American values. Registration required; 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Technology Classes, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2-3 and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Bellacosa will show how to create and format a basic spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel 2010. Free, basic computer skills required. Advance registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Soup(er) Bowls and Bean Soup, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Participants are invited to sip a bowl of warm bean soup while decorating their very own soup bowl, which will be filled with the dried bean soup ingredients to take home. For ages 18 and older. Registration: www. wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950. Drop-in visitors welcome as space is available.

Exploring Virtual Reality, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Receive a Google Cardboard headset ($15) and use your smartphone to explore various apps. Android 4.1 or higher or IOS 8.0 or higher required. Grades 8 and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950.

Parent Information Series: Raise your Child to be a Resilient Adult, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Tracey Masella, a licensed social worker who is an adolescent transitional living program manager, Silver Hill Hospital, will illustrate how helping a child to learn to live life on life’s terms will build resilience. This presentation is appropriate for parents of middle- and high-school children. There will be time for Q&A. Registration strongly encouraged; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 9, 16 and 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. No charge for the program. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Freeplay: A Night of Improv Comedy!, Friday, Feb. 3, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. Driven by audience suggestions, the improv show features more than 45 student players, seven crew members, a band, and a piano player. Tickets: $10/students, $12/adults available at the high school and the door, although the show often sells out.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Feb. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Exhibiting in Perspectives: The Work of Four Female Artists will be Sarah Phillips and Skye Riss of Wilton, Pam Ackley of New Canaan, and Dara Tomeo of Fairfield.

Llama Llama Pajama Party, Saturday, Feb. 4, 10-10:30, Wilton Library. Children ages 2 to 5 may come in their pajamas to hear Llama Llama stories and sing songs. More activities and snacks. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Tap A Tree Maple Syrup Program, Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Learn the science and history of maple syruping by attending one of the training sessions. Choose a tree and hang your bucket to collect sap. Enrollment is limited: $60 per member family, $65 per non-member family. Register at http://bit.ly/2iHt39N.

Living Dragons, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up are invited with their families to learn about dragons and see a variety of lizards from Riverside Reptiles. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Hot & Cool Jazz, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30-9, Wilton Library. The Amina Figarova Sextet will perform. Reception follows. Suggested donation: $10. Advance registration strongly suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Sound Explorers, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight-part series running through March 28 where children in grades 3-5 can learn about Long Island Sound and the animals that live in it. Live animals and science experiments. Registration for entire series required: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6336.

Hands-Only CPR for Kids and Teens, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Parish Center, 229 Danbury Road. Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps will teach hands-only CPR and AED training to students in grades 5-12 starting at 6. Free, registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/30921817990. Information: events@wiltonambulance.org or fatimayouthk8@gmail.com.

Things You Must Know About Getting into College, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. With college consultant Beth Manners. For high school students and their parents. Snow date: Feb. 9. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Past by Tessa Hadley. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Learn how to download free magazines through Wilton Library to your mobile device or computer. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 16 and 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Loving Story is a documentary that juxtaposes a love story and a racially charged criminal trial during the Civil Rights Era. Producer Bill Harris will lead a Q&A after the film. Suggested donation of $5. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, Sunday, Feb. 12, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Madera Winds will present a program of American composers. Free, registration strongly suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

National Village Gathering Watch Party, Monday, Feb. 13, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Stay at Home in Wilton and the library co-sponsor a special webcast watch party celebrating 15 years of the “Stay at Home” movement. Webcast keynote speaker will be Atul Gawande, bestselling author of Being Mortal. Registration is highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Final meeting is Feb. 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Merill Comeau uses murals and garments to explore historical and contemporary women’s roles: the toil of the maker, the privilege of the wearer, the job of mothering, how to be a “good” daughter, and societal expectations for sexual and emotional expression. Free; registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org; (203) 762-3950.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Libeled Lady will be shown. Spencer Tracy, Jean Harlow, and William Powell star in the 1936 comedy. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.