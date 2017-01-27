Freeplay returns with fresh faces

Wilton High School’s improvisational troupe is set to return to The Little Theater stage Friday, Feb. 3, for the school’s fourth annual Freeplay: A Night of Improv Comedy show.

Freeplay shows are entirely driven by audience suggestions, and this year’s will include more than 45 student improvisers, seven crew members, a band and a professional piano player.

This year’s production will also consist of a new energized set and will showcase even more up-and-coming talent in the school’s growing improvisational comedy program.

Under the direction of Second City Conservatory alumna and English and theater arts teacher Heather DeLude, Freeplay has become very popular at the school since its inception.

Even though the troupe lost more than 10 players following graduation last June, more than 60 students auditioned for Freeplay this year.

The new personalities and skillsets in the cast have opened up some new possibilities, including some never-before-seen forms in the set of this year’s show, a press release said.

Freeplay’s two ETC casts are comprised of mostly underclassmen who are coached by the more experienced Mainstage players in hopes of moving up in future shows.

“Revitalizing games in Mainstage was a very welcome change, making for some fun moments in rehearsal,” said senior and veteran cast member Davis Johnson.

Davis had the opportunity to coach an ETC cast this year and said they “quickly became a close-knit group of players, with plenty of new talent.”

Freeplay performances will take place:

Feb. 3, at 8 p.m.

Feb. 4, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults, and will be sold during lunch waves at Wilton High School and at the door.

Seating is general admission and visitors are advised to get in line early, as the show often sells out.