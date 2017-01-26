Senior Center News: Jan. 26

Play reading

Andrea Ragusa will lead a reading of the play Almost Maine on Monday, Feb. 6, in the senior center lounge at 12:30. Author John Cariani has written nine tales, each with its own beginning, climax, and ending, that take place in the mythical town of Almost, Maine. The New York Times described it as “witty, romantic, unsentimental.” Copies are available in the lounge. Call 203-834-6240 to register.

Elder law Q&A

Attorney Christine Tenore will provide you with an opportunity to have your questions regarding certain legal topics answered. The following sessions are offered without charge:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1:30 — Updated powers of attorney, living wills, conservatorship, paying for long term care, Medicaid.

Wednesday, March 22, 1:30 — Wills, trusts, probate.

Sessions will take place in the senior center lounge. Please call 203-834-6240 to reserve a space. No specific legal advice will be given.

Memory care support group

This support group meets the second Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m., at Brookdale Wilton, 96 Danbury Road. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are life-changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The support group provides a place to connect with others who truly understand what you are experiencing.

It is a place to:

Exchange practical information on caregiving;

Talk through challenges and ways of coping;

Share feelings, needs, and concerns;

Learn about resources available in the community.

For more information or to register, call Christy Perone at 203-761-8999.

Computer classes

WORD 2010/2013 will cover the functions of changing margins, paper size and orientation, printing, saving, page numbering, spell checker, grammar checker, and thesaurus as part of setting up documents, letters, and invitations. Specific advanced questions will be addressed. Taught by Catherine Myers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7 and 8, 10 to noon. Fee: $20.

Word Basics for Beginners is for people who are new to word processing. Topics will include windows operations, using the toolbar and creating and formatting documents. Some prior use of the mouse and knowledge of the keyboard are required. Keyboarding practice handout is included. Taught by Andrea Ragusa on Monday, Feb. 13, from 10 to noon. Fee: $10.

Coming events

For the week of Jan. 27:

Friday, Jan. 27, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:30, Introduction to Bridge with Michael Hess; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Jan. 30, 9:30, Nod Hill Soap Workshop; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.