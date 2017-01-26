Library Lines: Jan. 26

Reading to Spot

ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) pups just visited the library to help teens deal with their stress in studying for exams. Younger kids can enjoy reading to the gentle canines in Tales to Tails on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 to noon. This reading program encourages children to read aloud in the Children’s Library book nook — a cozy spot to curl up with a dog and a book. The children must be able to read independently. Registration is required for the program.

Tenth season begins for Scholarly Series

Wilton Library and Wilton Historical Society begin their 10th year of collaborations with the scholarly series, Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity, beginning this Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 5:30. The series will focus on the global perspective, the United States’ place in the world, specifically WWI and its aftermath. John Tully, professor of history, CCSU, will present American Identity and the “American Century:” How U.S. Foreign Policy in the 20th Century Shaped and Reflected American Values. From the expansion at the turn of the century, through WWI and WWII, the Cold War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and 9/11, the ways that Americans have responded to world events has shaped the nation’s identity and national memory. The series is sponsored by the Democratic Town Committee, the Republican Town Committee and a group of unaffiliated voters in recognition of the contributions to the town by Louise and the late Fred Herot. The lectures are on various Sundays through April 2, either at the library or the historical society. There is no charge for the lectures; donations are always welcomed. For dates, topics, speakers and locations, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org or call the library at 203-762-6334.

Excelling in Excel

Whether a person is “working in retirement,” getting back into the workforce, wrestling with keeping track of home finances, the library offers technology classes in Microsoft Office that may be of help. This month’s class is Basic Microsoft Excel 2010, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 3, and repeated the same night from 6:30 to 7:30. Participants will learn how to create and format a basic spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel 2010 in this free class. Basic computer skills including mouse proficiency are required as is advance registration. The class sizes are limited to 16 students for better hands-on experiences. There is no charge.

What in the world?!?

What is the virtual world and why is everyone buzzing about it? Virtual reality seems to be the next “frontier” that people can visit in the comfort of their own homes by simply wearing a cardboard box on their heads, or so it seems. People can discover this new phenomenon for themselves on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. with Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard. The beginner’s workshop will introduce attendees to the virtual world through cardboard headsets for their smartphones where they will be able to explore various apps. Participants should bring their own Android 4.1 or higher or an IOS 8.0 or higher. Larger phones with four- to six-inch screens can be supported. The program is for adults, and teens in grades 8 and higher. Registration is required. The fee for the cardboard headset is $15 payable upon arrival to offset costs.

Parenting series

Tracey Masella, LCSW, adolescent transitional living program manager at Silver Hill Hospital, will illustrate how helping a child to learn to live life on life’s terms will build resilience in the Parent Information Series: Raise your Child to be a Resilient Adult, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Parents will learn how to foster problem-solving skills and interpersonal effectiveness in their children by using mindfulness and distress tolerance techniques. This presentation is appropriate for parents of middle- and high-school children. There will be a Q&A period. There is no charge for the program that is sponsored by Silver Hill Hospital, Weston Library, Weston Youth Services, Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services and the Wilton Youth Council. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Exploring Dickinson

Judson Scruton leads a four-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series, Emily Dickinson — Pushing The Envelope, examining the poetry of Emily Dickinson. The series takes place on four consecutive Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 10:30 to noon. Judson will be looking at and discussing some familiar and some lesser known Dickinson poems. He will be aided by new resources to see Dickinson’s poems as, in poet and critic Dan Chiasson’s words, a “unique category of verbal notation, significant both for their literary power and for their physical appearance on the page.” Judson Scruton, M.A (The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry), has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities. He is currently an adjunct professor of English at Fairfield University. Poetry packets are now available at the front desk. There is no charge for the program. Advance registration is required.

During mid-term exam week, a quiet study room is available on the second floor on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336 and Teen Services and Innovation Station makers classes at 203-762-6342.