Girls basketball: Wilton defense stymies Wave, 47-36

After finishing the first half of the season at .500, the Wilton High girls basketball team began the second half on a positive note on Tuesday night with a 47-36 win at Darien.

The win put the Warriors (6-5) just two wins away from qualifying for states, with nine games left to play. Wilton is 5-4 in FCIAC play, currently ninth in the standings for the eight-team FCIAC playoff field.

And with some of their toughest games ahead of them — Trumbull, Ridgefield, Stamford and Greenwich — the Warriors will need to keep their momentum going if they hope to earn an FCIAC berth.

“We’re on the outside looking in right now. If we want to compete against some of the top teams at states, we have to beat those teams,” said head coach Rob Coloney. “There’s still nine games to go; we’re 1-0 in the second half (of the season). That’s our focus.”

In the win over Darien, Wilton used its defense and quickness to jump out early, leading 11-3 after one quarter and 26-10 at halftime.

“I was really proud of their effort. Everybody contributed. We had all 12 girls playing by halftime,” said Coloney. “Darien is a good team that has a lot of size. We were able to generate a lot of turnovers.”

The Warriors had 21 steals in the game, led by Liz Breslin with five steals and Claire Gulbin and Emily Tuin with four each. Meghan Downey had two steals and Jessica Highland, Kaitlin Reif, Erica Smith and Izzy Casiraghi had one each.

Gulbin led the offense with 20 points, the first time she’s hit the 20-points mark in her career. The junior hit two 3-pointers and was six-for-six at the free throw line.

Tuin had six points, including a 3-pointer, plus six rebounds, while Breslin also hit for six points to go with five rebounds. Caroline Sweeny contributed four points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Reif had three points (on a 3-pointer), with two points each from Anna Cocoros, Smith, Robertson and Downey.

Downey, Smith and Robertson each had five rebounds, and Cocoros and Alexa Him each had two boards.

Gulbin and Sweeny led the team in assists with two each, and Breslin, Tuin, Cocoros and Downey each had one assist.

The Warriors were 11-for-14 at the line in the game.