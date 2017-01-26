Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Girls Travel

Sixth grade

Wilton 22, St. Theresa’s 19

The Wilton sixth grade girls basketball team, sponsored by the Little Pub, beat St. Theresa’s of Trumbull, 22-19, in an exciting game that went down to the wire. The girls were led on offense by Molly Snow, who scored the first four points. Kendall Scholz, Ava Fasano, Heather Plowright, Mary Scally and Kelly Holmgren all contributed to scoring.

Ridgefield 18, Wilton 16

On Sunday the Wilton girls lost a heartbreaker to Ridgefield, 18-16. The offense was directed by Emerson Pattillo and Lucy Corry, with pivotal plays by Sawyer Pendergast and Charlotte Casiraghi, who rebounded and played great defense. Kendall Scholz’s tied the game with a jump shot, only to lose in the last second.

Seventh grade

Wilton 33, New Canaan 12

Wilton 40, Bethel 22

The Wilton girls seventh grade‎ White team played on both Saturday and Sunday and continued its winning ways.

In the first game, Wilton handled New Canaan easily in a 33-12 victory. Leah Martins and Ellie Copley led the way offensively with a number of fastbreak points and outside jumpers that kept New Canaan off balance all game. Defensively, the hustle and effort of Grace Williams and Katherine Dineen and the work on the boards by Bella Andjelkovic completely shut down the opposition.

On Sunday, it was more of the same but this time the victim was Bethel. In the 40-22 romp, Wilton was led offensively by Ellie Coffey with some smooth outside shots. Controlling the tempo was Wiltons point guards Leah Martins and Amelia Hughes, who set up scoring opportunities for Copley, Grace Kaplan and Katie Umphred all game. But once again it was Wilton’s defense that was most impressive. Erynn Floyd and Bella Andjelkovic were a force down low, limiting Bethel to only 22 points.

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

New Canaan 19, Wilton 16

The Wilton fourth grade boys team, sponsored by Diamond Deli, lost a hard-fought battle against New Canaan by a score of 19-16. The Future Warriors were led by the scoring of Liam McKiernan (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Jack Schwartz (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists). Henry Soojian also contributed on the offensive end (2 points, 2 rebounds).

Defensively, Wilton was led by Grady Kaliski (3 steals, 5 rebounds), Ryan Luchetta (1 steal, 3 rebounds), Luke Ginsburg (1 steal, 2 rebounds) and Patrick Lillis (1 steal). Despite a strong start by New Canaan, Wilton quickly responded and held a 12-8 lead at the half. Despite several second-half lead changes the Future Warriors came up just short in the end.

Wilton 24, Greenwich Flame 24

The Future Warriors demonstrated offensive and defensive prowess in a nailbiter against the Greenwich Flame last Friday. At halftime the score was 11-11, followed by an amazing 3-pointer drilled by Grady Kalisky (6 points, 4 rebounds) in regulation that sent the team into overtime.

This game marked Cael Dexter’s first time on the court after an early-season injury, and he was a force, grabbing 11 boards to go along with his eight points and three assists. Matt Garcia (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Luke Perna (4 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) provided more offense while Nathaniel Kalter (5 rebounds, 3 steals) Charlie Keller (2 points, 3 steals) and Mason Andrews (2 points, 3 rebounds) provided the defensive spark. The end result was a tie score of 24-24.

5th/6th grade

Wilton 68, Trumbull Gardens 52

The Wilton 56ers won another game, defeating Trumbull Gardens 52-68. Wilton traded baskets with Trumbull throughout the first half, at which point the 56ers were trailing by two points, 29-27. Wilton turned on the

offense with 3-pointers made by sharpshooters Colin Tsai and Declan Brokaw early in the third quarter. Wilton went on a 13-point run and never looked back. Guards Andrew Roth and Michael Wall created plays throughout the game feeding center Bailey Finn in the paint, as he scored a game-high of 37 points.

The 2-3 zone defense was unstoppable in the second half. Wyatt Jones, Michael Byrnes, Andre Wiest, Jefferson Mitchell and Kyle Roesser made Trumbull work for its baskets. With the strong defense and tenacious offense Wilton pulled away from Trumbull. Trumbull was unable to stop Wilton from the inside or outside and began committing fouls which Wilton capitalized on. Declan Brokaw, Bailey Finn, Harrison Lent, Jefferson Mitchell, and Andrew Roth scored a combined score of 15 points from the free throw line.

Wilton 38, New Canaan 37

The streaking Wilton 56ers pulled out a home thriller on Saturday afternoon over a New Canaan opponent that had a 22-19 half-time lead. Wilton’s transition and inside ball movement were met by New Canaan’s lethal perimeter shooting. A concerted defensive effort carried the day for Wilton. The Bailey Finn/Andrew Roth connection continued to dominate the stat sheet while Jefferson Mitchell’s relentless pressure allowed for numerous steals from Harrison Lent and Michael Byrnes. Shooting guards Colin Tsai and Declan Brokaw extended New Canaan’s zone, allowing Andre Wiest and Kyle Roesser room to work the inside.

A fourth-quarter momentum shift was initiated by a Michael Wall’s breakaway and subsequent free throws. New Canaan did not have an answer to Wyatt Jones’ fancy footwork and speed. The Warriors finished this exciting game with a one-point victory.

Wilton 52, St. Theresa’s 35

The Wilton 56ers improved their season to 9-3 on Sunday with a win over St. Theresa’s of Trumbull. The game began with the teams trading baskets, leading to an almost even game at the end of the first quarter. Early efforts from Jefferson Mitchell (4 points) and Michael Byrnes (5 points) gave Wilton a slight edge. The first quarter ended 10-8 with both teams looking to break out.

Wilton built positive momentum in the second quarter, bringing the score to 22-12 by halftime. Great work on the floor by Andre Wiest (4 points) and Colin Tsai (6 points) earned Wilton the 10-point lead. Declan Brokaw (5 points) also registered one of ‘all net’ 3-pointers.

Led by the agile performance of Andrew Roth (18 points), Wilton’s lead grew to 20 points at the end of the third quarter. Kyle Roesser (4 points), Harrison Lent (4 points) and Michael Wall (2 points) all helped build this sizable lead. With Wilton comfortably in charge of the court, they held their lead throughout the fourth quarter to remain on top.

Fifth grade

Newtown Blue 36, Wilton 32

Wilton 36, Redding-Easton 29

The Wilton fifth grade boys team, sponsored by Jersey Mike’s, split two games last weekend to improve to 5-3 on the season.

On Saturday, Wilton traveled to Newtown and lost a close contest. Wilton started slowly in a low-scoring first half. Anderson Campbell anchored Wilton’s strong defensive effort along with Max Jarvie, Luke Umphred, Jack Minnich and Luke DiRocco (6 steals). Wilton was down by 11 points going into the fourth, but outstanding offensive play led by Patrick Heffernan (8 points) Peter Reyes and Todd Woodring (clutch foul shooting) allowed Wilton to keep it close. Levi Kaplan buried two three-point shots to bring Wilton within one, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

On Sunday, Wilton hosted Redding-Easton in a game marked by huge swings. Wilton opened the game with a 10-point run as Todd Woodring (11 points), Max Jarvie and Peter Reyes led the offensive push. Redding-Easton stormed back in the second quarter but Luke Umphred sank a jumper at the buzzer to give Wilton a 16-15 halftime lead. In the second half, Luke DiRocco, Jack Minnich, Patrick Heffernan, Anderson Campbell and Levi Kaplan played great defense to stifle the opponent’s push as Wilton took the lead for good and took home the hard-fought win. Henry Roy sat out both games with an injury.

Wilton 37, St. Theresa’s 26

On Jan. 15, the Wilton fifth grade boys hosted St. Theresa’s (Trumbull) for a game that was well in hand after the first period. Wilton had a strong offensive output with top scorers Jack Minnich (10 points), Todd Woodring (6 points), Luke Umphred (5 points), Luke DiRocco (5 points), Levi Kaplan (4 points), Anderson Campbell (4 points), Max Jarvie (2 points) and Peter Reyes (1 point). Defensive play by Wilton was what kept St. Theresa’s on its heels with strong efforts coming from Reyes (8 rebounds, 1 steal), Jarvie (6 rebounds, 1 steal), Woodring (4 rebounds), DiRocco (1 rebound, 5 steals), Umphred (2 rebounds, 2 steals), Patrick Heffernan (1 rebound, 2 steals), Minnich (1 rebound, 1 steal), Campbell (2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Kaplan (3 steals).

Seventh grade

Wilton 58, Monroe 49

The Wilton seventh grade boys basketball team, sponsored by Servco, defeated Monroe in an away contest, 58-49. The boys came out and took charge in the first quarter, going up 15-9. Craig Hyzy (5 points, 2 rebounds), Zarius Eusebe (8 points, 2 assists) and Connor Cummins (6 points, 9 rebounds) contributed early points to build the lead. In the second quarter, Monroe pressed, causing some turnovers, allowing them to recover the deficit and leave the score locked at 23-23 to end the half. In the third quarter, Wilton brought defensive pressure led by some key steals by Parker Woodring (8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 steals). Sean Wiseman also added a big steal that led to a sweet assist to Kevin Hyzy (2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds). By holding Monroe to only eight points, Wilton led 37-31 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams shot very well in the fourth quarter, with Wilton racking up the assists. Matt Giller (2 points, 2 assists) and Dillon Mannix (2 assists, 3 rebounds) delivered mostly to Max Andrews, giving him a double double (19 points, 10 rebounds). Max Silva dropped his second trey (6 points) to firm up the lead. With time winding down, Wilton delivered at the free throw line, adding eight points, giving them 21 points in the closing quarter of play.

Wilton 48, Danbury 38

In a late Sunday game, the Servco seventh graders had a confident win over visiting Danbury, 48-38. Silva helped Wilton win the first quarter (10-8) with his 3-pointer and three rebounds. Wilton opened it up in the second quarter, scoring 19 points behind Giller (9 points, 2 rebounds) and Craig Hyzy (8 points, 3 rebounds). Wilton also held Danbury to only six points in the second quarter due to some solid defense and key steals by Mannix (2 steals) and Kevin Hyzy (6 rebounds, 3 steals). Woodring and Andrews both had six points and seven rebounds. Eusebe had game-high 10 points. Cummins (4 points, 3 rebounds) was feeling strong as he dished out two blocks to help Wilton end the third quarter up 41-24. Danbury staged a bit of a rally in the fourth quarter. Wiseman helped stuff the rally with a late steal, going coast to coast to give Cummins an easy putback.

7th/8th grade

Norwalk TMT 59, Wilton 47

The Wilton 7th/8th grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKeirnan & Co. Insurance, Inc., entered this past weekend on an eight-game winning streak. The team hosted a big and aggressive Norwalk TMT team Saturday. Wilton went down 18-8 after the first quarter, as Norwalk pressed virtually every inbound. The boys did not give up, however, outscoring Norwalk in the second and third quarters on the back of strong performances by John McMahon (10 points, 6 rebounds), Jermaine Vincent (13 points, 2 rebounds) and Jack Lynch (10 points, 2 rebounds), leaving the game tied 38-38 at the end of the third quarter. Also contributing were Davis Cote (6 points, 2 assists), Ben Weiner (5 points, 3 assists) and Andre Long (2 points, 1 assist). As it has throughout the season, Wilton also played strong defense, led by Jimmy McKeirnan (2 rebounds, 3 steals) and Sam Strazza (1 assist, 1 rebound), who took a hard charge at a key point in the game. Ultimately, however, Norwalk’s interior rebounding and press defense was too much, as Wilton fell 59-47.

Wilton 50, Stamford JCC 35

On Sunday, Wilton travelled to Stamford to play the JCC’s team, looking to avenge the tough loss. The team upped their intensity on both sides of the ball and got balanced contributions from the entire squad en route to a solid win. The team led 24-12 at halftime as the backcourt of Jimmy McKeirnan (8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal), Sam Strazza (7 points, 2 rebounds), Jermaine Vincent (7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds), Ben Weiner (5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds), AJ Presiano (4 points, 2 rebounds), EJ Fasano (3 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds) and Dylan Smith (1 assist, 1 rebound) moved the ball around well and created lots of opportunities. In the second half, Wilton’s ‘Bigs’, John McMahon (6 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds), Andre Long (4 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds), Dave Cote (2 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) and Jack Lynch (4 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds) battled hard on the boards to ensure the 50-35 victory.

Eighth grade

Wilton wins MLK tourney

The Wilton eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, won the Martin Luther King Day Tournament sponsored by the Bristol Boys and Girls Club. In the first game, Wilton defeated West Hartford Blue, 37-36. Josh White (6 points) and Owen Lillis (6 points) both hit 3-pointers in the last 1:30 of the game to pull out the victory. Matt Gulbin (11 points) and Trevor Martines (6 points) contributed to the offensive output.

In the second game of the tournament, Wilton defeated New Haven Dawson 57-45. Wilton hit seven 3-pointers, led by Alex Cocoros (12 points) with four treys and Lillis (6 points) with two. Gulbin dominated the paint with 15 points and Coffey led the way off the boards with 12 rebounds.

Milford 54, Wilton 42

Wilton lost to the Milford Indians in the semifinals of the McGivney Holiday Classic, 54-52. Wilton rallied from a late 12-point deficit to close the gap to two points by wearing down Milford with its full-court man-to-man defense. Kepner sparked the defense while contributing four points. Lillis (6 points) and Martines (7 points) provided major pressure on the guards, while Matt Murphy (6 points) controlled the defensive lane with six blocked shots and eight rebounds. White relentlessly drove to the hoop against Milford’s physical defense to score 17 points. Chase Autore’s second-half 3-pointer helped Wilton start its rally.

Wilton 47, Newtown 38

Wilton defeated Newtown 47-38 in a league game on Saturday. Gulbin led all scorers with 12 points, while Cocoros helped Wilton rally from a first-quarter deficit with his 3-point shooting (3 treys, 10 points). Lillis and White distributed the ball effectively (3 assists each) and Sean Sullivan hit two long shots, including one 3-pointer, to finish with five points. Coffey finished with 11 points and eight8 rebounds.

Wilton 63, Bristol 44

Wilton defeated the Bristol Warriors Blue on Sunday, 63-44, in a non-league game. Wilton effectively broke Bristol’s half-court trapping press, which led to several layups. Wilton ran its fast break very well, which also led to many layups. For the game Wilton shot 15-for-29 in the paint. White shot 8-for-9 from the field to lead all scorers with 20 points. Coffey (12 points) and Murphy (10 points) consistently finished strong at the rim. Wilton also shot well from downtown as a team (6-for-11), with Cocoros (9 points, 3 treys), White (2), and Murphy (1) leading the way. Martines and Autore led the team with four assists each. Wilton is now 6-1 in league games and 16-3 overall.