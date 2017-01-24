Obituary: Glenwood C. Koehn, 85

Glenwood Charles Koehn of Williamsburg, Va., died peacefully on Jan. 12, 2017, at the age of 85, surrounded by his devoted family.

He was born and raised in Pleasant Ridge, Mich., and was a graduate of Michigan State University and a U.S. Army veteran. His long professional career in marketing and management with IBM took him to many countries around the world, and his family to new homes in Rochester, Minn., and Fairfield County, including Wilton. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Pat, settled in Williamsburg, where they enjoyed golf, tennis, travel and family vacations, community service and the company of good friends for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia (Duncan); his daughters, Cynthia Koehn (Camden Hicks) of San Anselmo, Calif., Barbara Jones (Steve Jones) of Darien, Conn., and Andrea Pierpont (Tim Pierpont) of Corte Madera, Calif. He was grandfather to Phoebe, Khyber, Mackenzie, Dillon, Hayley and Kasey; brother to Eleanor Larsen of New Canaan, Conn.; and uncle to nieces Julie Larsen and Jill Olthoff, and nephews Rick, John and Steve Deisler. His parents, Glenwood Christian and Helen Butler Koehn, and his sister, Patricia D. Palmer, predeceased him.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Va. A reception at the church will follow the ceremony. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church.