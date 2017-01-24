Strong showing for Y gymnasts at Flipper Invitational

The Wilton Y gymnastics team travelled to Glastonbury last weekend to compete in the Flippers Invitational Gymnastics Meet. Over a three-day period, the Y gymnasts flipped and leapt and tumbled their way through the events, with impressive results.

Overall, the Level 5, 6 and 7 teams each placed second all-around, while the Level 4 team placed fifth all-around and the Level 3 team placed sixth all-around.

The Y gymnasts also had two individual all-around champs in Alyssa Mariani and Sarah Cross.

Level 3

In the Level 3, nine-year old division (senior), Cailyn Cruickshank dazzled on the floor to place first (9.4), and also scored 9.0 on vault and 9.15 on bars (third), while placing fifth in the all-around.

For age 10 (senior), Kaelin Telisse had a great meet, scoring 9.150 on vault (third), 9.7 on beam (first) and 9.2 on floor (second). She placed third on bars and second in the all-around.

For age 11, Jennifer Von Bartheld had a strong performance, scoring 9.1 on vault (fourth), 9.050 on bars (second), 9.5 on beam (fourth) and 9.0 on floor, while placing third in the all-around. Geneva Southworth scored 9.0 on vault (fifth), 9.0 on beam, and 9.1 on floor (fifth). Ella Mancuso scored 9.150 on floor (fourth).

For ages 12 and older, Nina Ferucci scored 9.050 on beam (fourth) and placed third on bars. Maddy Mosquera placed fifth on beam and floor.

Level 4

In Level 4, for ages 8-9, Alyssa Mariani wowed the crowd, scoring 9.050 on bars (second) and 9.0 on beam (fourth), while placing third on floor and claiming the title of All-Around Champion.

For age 11, Alyssa Smeriglio effortlessly scored 9.55 on bars (second), 9.1 on floor (second), and placed fifth in the all-around. Ella Arghirescu scored 9.1 on beam (fourth).

For ages 13 and up, Isabella Giordano showed a strong performance, scoring 9.6 on bars (first), 9.0 on beam (fourth) and placing second in the all-around. Simona Gheorghe scored 9.150 on beam (second), and placed fifth on floor and in the all-around.

Level 5

In Level 5, ages 9-10, Ashley Umhoefer was cool under pressure, scoring 9.1 on vault (fourth), 9.050 on bars (third), 9.2 on beam (fourth), 9.2 on floor (first) and placing third in the all-around.

In age 12, Alyson Scheurkogel had an incredible performance, scoring 9.6 on bars (first), 9.850 on beam (second), 9.1 on floor (fifth) and placing second in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky scored 9.150 on vault (fourth) and 9.2 on floor (third). Chloe Jureller scored 9.050 on vault (fifth) and 9.150 on floor (fourth). Grace Condon scored 9.2 on bars (third) and 9.250 on beam (fifth).

In ages 13 and older, Ava Walker scored 9.50 on beam (first) and placed fifth on vault. Michaela Kane placed fifth on vault, bars and floor.

Level 6

In Level 6, age 13, Peyton Gildersleeve led the way with scores of 9.450 on floor (first), 9.3 on bars (fifth) and 9.6 on beam (third), while placing third in the all-around. Emily D’Onofrio scored 9.050 on vault (fifth), 9.050 on bars and 9.550 on beam (fifth). Emilia Riina scored 9.4 on bars (second) and 9.2 on floor. Jessica Wu scored 9.1 on vault (fourth), 9.150 on bars and 9.1 on floor. Grace Chan scored 9.150 on floor.

In age 14, Isabella Jureller had a strong meet, scoring 9.350 on beam (first) and 9.3 on floor (second), while placing third on bars, fourth on vault, and third in the all-around. Katie Walsh scored 9.050 on beam (third), and placed third on vault, fourth on floor, fifth on bars, and fourth in the all-around.

In ages 15 and older, Jenna Smeriglio was on point, scoring 9.4 on beam (first) and 9.1 on floor (first), while placing fourth on bars and third in the all-around.

Level 7

In Level 7, ages 10-11, Sarah Cross had another fantastic meet, highlighted by a first place on beam with her second perfect 10 of the season. She also scored 9.350 on floor (first), 9.0 on bars (first) and 9.0 on vault (third), on her way to claiming the all-around title.

Mia Karlehag scored 9.050 on vault (second) and 9.250 on floor (third), and placed third on bars, beam and in the all-around.

In age 12, Olivia Mannino scored 9.150 on vault and 9.0 on both beam and floor.

In age 13, Sarah Collias scored 9.150 on vault (second) and 9.0 on floor (fourth). She was fifth on bars, and fourth on beam and in the all-around.

In ages 14 and older, Kate Ginsburg led the way with second place across the board in all four events and in the all-around, scoring 9.050 on vault, 9.550 on beam, and 9.2 on floor. Alyssa Jarrett scored 9.250 on beam (fourth) and 9.0 on floor, and placed fourth on bars and in the all-around. Emma Daughterty placed third on bars.