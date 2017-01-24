Track: Colbert, Breene breaks school records

Two Wilton High boys indoor track and field records were broken at recent meets.

Wilton High junior Chris Colbert set a new school record in the boys 300 meters at last weekend’s 35th Yale Interscholastic Track and Field Classic at Yale University.

Colbert, competing on Friday’s first day of competition, finished in a time of 36.12, breaking Nat Toothaker’s school record of 36.19 that had stood since 1996.

Colbert finished fifth at the meet.

At the Shoreline Conference Coaches Invitational meet at Hillhouse High School on Jan. 14, senior Aaron Breene broke the school record for 3200 meters with a time of 9:38.01, placing second. The old record 9:38.93 had been set by Tim Becker in 2011.

Several other top Wilton track and field athletes competing at the Yale Invitational.

Breene had Wilton’s other top finish, placing 28th in the 800 meters in a time of 2:02.27.

For the girls, the best individual finishes came in the 300 meters, as Julia Vitarelli placed 44th (46.06) and Ashley Vitarelli 49th (46.22). They were followed by Lily Kealy (71st, 46.96) and Molly Ward (79th, 47.37).

In the girls 3000, Nina Mellin was 115th (11:40.38) and Lizzie Lynch 127th (11:46.84).

In the boys 3000, Carsten Langholm finished 283rd (10:20.29) and Sean Cunningham was 334th (10:54.32).

Wilton’s best finish in the relays came in the 4×800, as the team of Eliza Snyder, Maggie Fiesel, Emma Westerholm and Julia Morano placed 17th in a time of 11:50.58.

The Wilton girls were 21st in the 4×200 in an FCIAC-qualifying time of 1:54.66, with Julia and Ashley Vitarelli, Andreen Reid and Tatum Kelly.

In the boys 4×400, the team of Cameron Beck, Colbert, Tyler Daher and Richard Dineen was 19th (4:04.35).

The Wilton boys also finished 22nd in the 4×200 (1:39.3) with the team of Beck, Colbert, Daher and Ricky Tomasetti.