STAR’s Saverine will address Wilton Kiwanis Club

STAR Director of Philanthropy Peter Saverine will speak at the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 29. STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, is a Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that serves more than 600 people per year with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wilton and nearby communities. Its programs benefit infants, children and adults.

STAR programs include early intervention therapies for infants and toddlers, employment training and supported employment in competitive jobs for students transitioning from high school, residential support in group homes, apartments and individual living arrangements, recreation programs, day services, community volunteer options, respite care, family support, transportation, self-advocacy groups, and peer support groups for siblings of people with disabilities.

Saverine’s roots in Wilton go back to the 1980s when he was one of the founding committee leaders of the Chamber of Commerce. His son still holds rushing and touchdown football records for the Wilton Warriors.

Founded in 1951, Wilton Kiwanis is the town’s oldest service club. Guests are welcome at the luncheon, which begins at noon, but reservations are required. Call Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.