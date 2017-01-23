The Wilton High wrestling team had an outstanding showing at Saturday’s New Milford Tournament, with three finalists and a total of five place winners.

The Warriors finished third out of 19 teams — their best showing ever.

Sophomore Travis Longo led the way with a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class, scoring an 11-0 major decision over Bryce Beebe of Bristol Eastern in the finals.

It was the second tourney title in a row for Longo, who was coming off the championship at the Fairfield Warde Invitational the week before.

Longo finished the day 4-0 with two pins, and is now 22-0 on the season.

Also reaching the finals in their weight groups, and placing second, were juniors Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher.

Rende, wrestling at 126 pounds, made the finals at a tournament for the second week in a row, coming off his title at Fairfield Warde. He lost a 9-0 major decision to Mel Ortiz of New Milford in the finals.

Rende finished the day 3-1 with two pins.

Zeyher lost a tough 3-2 decision to Luke Salls of Simsbury in the finals at 170 pounds, and finished the tourney 3-1.

Taking fourth place in their weight groups were juniors Finn McGovern at 113 pounds and Ethan Helman at 195.

McGovern bounced back from a first-round pin to win two wrestleback matches, before losing a 3-2 decision in the consolation finals to Nate Williams of Bishop Henderickson (R.I.). McGovern finished the day with a record of 2-2.

Helman also fought back in the consolation bracket with two wins, before losing a close decision to Keegan Bartis of Bristol Eastern, 8-6, in the third-place match. For the tourney, Helman was 3-2.

Also notching wins at the tourney were freshman Griffin Morris, who was 1-2 at 182 pounds, and sophomore Jacob Robb, who was 1-2 at 160 pounds;

Wilton highlights from the tourney were:

106

Travis Longo (4-0, champion) — won by technical fall over Joann Ortiz (New Milford),17-0; won by pin over Jocelyn Rodriguez (Maloney), 1:20; semifinals: won by pin over Jacob Zotti (Newington), 4:56; finals: won by major decision over Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern), 11-0;

113

Finn McGovern (2-2, fourth place) — lost by pin to Nate Williams (Bishop Henderickson), 5:16; won by pin over Dominic Pedrolini (Plainville), 4:22; won by decision over Aiden Hebert (Amity), 9-7; third-place match: lost by decision to Nate Williams(Bishop Henderickson), 3-2;

120

Caleb Forland — lost by pin to Sebby Soli (Plainville), 0:27;

126

Nick Rende (3-1, second place) — won by pin over Andrew Oken (Simsbury), 1:17; won by pin over Tyler King (Bristol Eastern), 3:04; semifinals: won by major decision over Christian Lund (Hall), 13-0; finals: lost by major decision to Mel Ortiz (New Milford), 9-0;

132

Sabrina Hartz — lost by major decision to Peyton DeBowsky (East Hampton), 8-0;

145

Greyson Kennedy — lost by pin to Jack Braden (Weston), 1:25;

160

Jacob Robb (1-2) — won by pin over Colin Vincent (Simsbury), 0:58; lost by pin to Mikey Barrett (Bristol Eastern), 2:21; lost by pin to Adrian Lambastida (Harding), 1:48;

170

Zach Zeyher (3-1, second place) — won by pin over Lorenzo Pusteri (New Milford), 1:43; won by decision over Okotie Ikani (Hall), 7-2; semifinals: won by decision over Trinidad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern), 4-2; finals: lost by decision to Luke Salls (Simsbury), 3-2;

182

Griffin Morris (1-2) — won by pin over Alex Bielak (Wethersfield), 4:35; semifinals: lost by pin to Nick Gugliotti (Simsbury), 1:57; lost by pin to Jackson Aguas (Weston), 1 :17;

195

Ethan Helman (5-2, fourth place) — won by pin over Quinton Gonzalez (Weston), 3:00; lost by pin to Justin Searls (Hall), 2:26; won by forfeit over Quincy Taylor (Newington); won by pin over Mike Haggerty (New Milford), 2:05; third-place match: lost by decision to Keegan Bartis (Bristol Eastern), 8-6.

220

Tyler Previte — lost by pin to Clyde Auba (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 0:46;

285

Ciaran Smith — lost by pin to Jasper Stone (Simsbury), 1:16; lost by pin to Tyler Ware (Maloney), 1:59.