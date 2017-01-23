Wilton Bulletin

The Wilton High wrestling team had an outstanding showing at Saturday’s New Milford Tournament, with three finalists and a total of five place winners.

The Warriors finished third out of 19 teams — their best showing ever.

Sophomore Travis Longo led the way with a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class, scoring an 11-0 major decision over Bryce Beebe of Bristol Eastern in the finals.

It was the second tourney title in a row for Longo, who was coming off the championship at the Fairfield Warde Invitational the week before.

Longo finished the day 4-0 with two pins, and is now 22-0 on the season.

Also reaching the finals in their weight groups, and placing second, were juniors Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher.

Rende, wrestling at 126 pounds, made the finals at a tournament for the second week in a row, coming off his title at Fairfield Warde. He lost a 9-0 major decision to Mel Ortiz of New Milford in the finals.

Rende finished the day 3-1 with two pins.

Zeyher lost a tough 3-2 decision to Luke Salls of Simsbury in the finals at 170 pounds, and finished the tourney 3-1.

Taking fourth place in their weight groups were juniors Finn McGovern at 113 pounds and Ethan Helman at 195.

McGovern bounced back from a first-round pin to win two wrestleback matches, before losing a 3-2 decision in the consolation finals to Nate Williams of Bishop Henderickson (R.I.). McGovern finished the day with a record of 2-2.

Helman also fought back in the consolation bracket with two wins, before losing a close decision to Keegan Bartis of Bristol Eastern, 8-6, in the third-place match. For the tourney, Helman was 3-2.

Also notching wins at the tourney were freshman Griffin Morris, who was 1-2 at 182 pounds, and sophomore Jacob Robb, who was 1-2 at 160 pounds;

Wilton highlights from the tourney were:

106

Travis Longo (4-0, champion) — won by technical fall over Joann Ortiz (New Milford),17-0; won by pin over Jocelyn Rodriguez (Maloney), 1:20; semifinals: won by pin over Jacob Zotti (Newington), 4:56; finals: won by major decision over Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern), 11-0;

113

Finn McGovern (2-2, fourth place) — lost by pin to Nate Williams (Bishop Henderickson), 5:16; won by pin over Dominic Pedrolini (Plainville), 4:22; won by decision over Aiden Hebert (Amity), 9-7; third-place match: lost by decision to Nate Williams(Bishop Henderickson), 3-2;

120

Caleb Forland — lost by pin to Sebby Soli (Plainville), 0:27;

126

Nick Rende (3-1, second place) — won by pin over Andrew Oken (Simsbury), 1:17; won by pin over Tyler King (Bristol Eastern), 3:04; semifinals: won by major decision over Christian Lund (Hall), 13-0; finals: lost by major decision to Mel Ortiz (New Milford), 9-0;

132

Sabrina Hartz — lost by major decision to Peyton DeBowsky (East Hampton), 8-0;

145

Greyson Kennedy — lost by pin to Jack Braden (Weston), 1:25;

160

Jacob Robb (1-2) — won by pin over Colin Vincent (Simsbury), 0:58; lost by pin to Mikey Barrett (Bristol Eastern), 2:21; lost by pin to Adrian Lambastida (Harding), 1:48;

170

Zach Zeyher (3-1, second place) — won by pin over Lorenzo Pusteri (New Milford), 1:43; won by decision over Okotie Ikani (Hall), 7-2; semifinals: won by decision over Trinidad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern), 4-2; finals: lost by decision to Luke Salls (Simsbury), 3-2;

182

Griffin Morris (1-2) — won by pin over Alex Bielak (Wethersfield), 4:35; semifinals: lost by pin to Nick Gugliotti (Simsbury), 1:57; lost by pin to Jackson Aguas (Weston), 1 :17;

195

Ethan Helman (5-2, fourth place) — won by pin over Quinton Gonzalez (Weston), 3:00; lost by pin to Justin Searls (Hall), 2:26; won by forfeit over Quincy Taylor (Newington); won by pin over Mike Haggerty (New Milford), 2:05; third-place match: lost by decision to Keegan Bartis (Bristol Eastern), 8-6.

220

Tyler Previte — lost by pin to Clyde Auba (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 0:46;

285

Ciaran Smith — lost by pin to Jasper Stone (Simsbury), 1:16; lost by pin to Tyler Ware (Maloney), 1:59.

wilton wrestling

Zach Zeyher goes for the pin during Wilton High wrestling action from earlier this season. Zeyher was one of three Warriors to reach the finals in their weight groups at Saturday’s New Milford Tournament. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

