Support for those grieving the loss of a spouse

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer an eight-week bereavement support group to help individuals cope with loss following the death of a spouse. The group will meet Wednesdays, from 1:30 until 3, beginning Jan. 25 and continuing through March 15.

“In this support group, we will explore the grieving process and the profound sense of personal loss that follows the death of a spouse,” said Nanette Greene, a grief and bereavement counselor with the nursing agency.

“With the death of a spouse, we experience the loss of what is probably the most fundamental relationship in our adult lives,” she continued. “We not only lose a loved one but a vital part of our identity as well. It can feel like half of our self is gone when a husband or wife dies and this can be traumatic. This bereavement support group will help participants gain a deeper understanding of their feelings of grief and begin the process of healing.”

The group will meet at the agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at iPark, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/ Wilton town line.

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call 203-762-8958, ext. 316.