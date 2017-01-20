Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales: Jan. 13-19, 2017

By Jeannette Ross on January 20, 2017

real estate

25 Ryders Lane

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, 2017.

193 Sturges Ridge Road: Andrew N. Wiltshire and Vivienne R. Wiltshire, to Cartus Financial Corp., $1,462.500.

25 Ryders Lane: James M. Bardwell and Rebecca A. Young Bardwell, to Karen Edgecomb, $879,000.

38 Kent Hills Lane: Ann Myles, to Michael J. Catallo and Christine P. Catallo, $650,000.

17 Hanford Lane: Ruth A. Blackwood, to Steven Hubina and Jennifer A. Hubina, $652,000.

375 Belden Hill Road: Annette M. Sciarretta, to Samuel C. Brindley and Rebecca N. Brindley, $1,476,500.

763 Danbury Road: 759 Danbury LLC, to William Marceau and Sarah Marceau, $450,000.

