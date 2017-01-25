Library, historical society start Scholarly Series Jan. 29

The 10th season of the Scholarly Series collaboration between Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society opens with the first lecture,“Finding Our Place: Evolving an American Identity,” on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the library.

The five-part series will focus on the global perspective and the United States’ place in the world, specifically World War I and its aftermath. The series will feature four new speakers and one returning lecturer who will wrap up the sessions in April. In recognizing the many contributions to the town of Louise and the late Fred Herot, principal sponsors for the series are the Democratic Town Committee, the Republican Town Committee and a group of unaffiliated voters.

Louise Herot, committee chair over the past nine seasons, said, “We are pleased with this year’s offering. ‘Finding our Place: Evolving an American Identity’ focuses on how the events and decisions of the past have shaped our present. As we begin 2017 with a new president, it is fitting that we examine our American identity from many perspectives, just as our young nation searched for its identity in a rapidly changing world.”

All of the lectures are on Sundays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and are free. Registration is strongly recommended for this popular series. Informal receptions will be held after each lecture. Attendees are asked to register separately for each of the sessions which are held either at the library or the historical society.

Dates, topics and speakers

• Jan. 29, speaker: John Tully — American Identity and the “American Century:” How U.S. Foreign Policy in the 20th Century Shaped and Reflected American Values, at library in Wilton Center. Professor Tully received his Ph.D. from Ohio State with a concentration in the history of American Foreign Relations in 2004 and joined the CCSU history faculty that year.

• Feb. 26, speaker: Amy Trout — Connecticut and the Federal Art Project: Idealism and Identity During the 1930s, at library. Trout, a museum curator, will focus on community identity expressed in and shaped by art.

• March 12, speaker: Emery Roth — Finding Brass Valley, a Place in Time that Has Almost Vanished, at library. Roth will focus on place in society defined by work, specifically the Connecticut brass industry and its collapse. The talk is derived from Roth’s book,

Brass Valley: The Fall of an American Industry ( Schiffer Books, 2015). There will be a Q& A and book signing.

• March 26, speaker: Julia Adams — Navigating the New Digital Landscape of Knowledge, at historical society, 224 Danbury Road. Professor Adams will highlight the role of women in ‘tech culture’ within the emergent digital environment. She is professor of sociology and international and area studies and head of Calhoun College at Yale University.

• April 2, speaker: Matthew Warshauer — 9/11 and America’s World View, at historical society. Professor Warshauer returns to the Scholarly Series for the fifth time. His talk will summarize the series, focusing specifically on two themes: who are we now and who can we expect to be? Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library, said, “It is such a pleasure to bring this quality series to the community year after year. It is part of what makes Wilton’s identity such a strong one for enriching the lives of those who live, work, and visit here.”

Leslie Nolan, executive director of the Wilton Historical Society, noted, “We are looking forward to a wonderful series because we know how important it has become to the community that looks forward to this college-level course right in its own neighborhood.”

For more information, and to register for the lectures, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.