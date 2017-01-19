Wilton Bulletin

What do you think about new pass policy for park?

Online survey seeks public’s input

By Wilton Bulletin on January 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking feedback on the new Merwin Meadows pass policy introduced last summer.

Under the new policy, residents were able to obtain seasonal or day passes at no charge and also purchase guest day passes. Non-residents could obtain seasonal or day passes for a fee. All passes were distributed at the Parks and Recreation office in Comstock Community Center during normal business hours.

The commission would like to hear what residents and non-residents think of the new policy including if they were satisfied with the new policy and if they would suggest any changes to the policy. The online survey is now available here.

It is also posted on the Parks and Recreation website and the recreation department’s Facebook page.

The survey will be available through the end of January.

For more information, contact Sarah Gioffre, commission chair, at 203-9847179 or Steve Pierce, recreation director, at 203-834-6234.

