Wilton Bulletin

Education Committee meets

By Wilton Bulletin on January 25, 2017 in Lead News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

wilt-WB-SA-Boucher&Ed-committeeState Senate Republican members of the legislature’s Education Committee, including Chief Deputy Senate Republican Majority Leader Toni Boucher, at left, of Wilton, are shown after the committee’s first meeting. Some of the committee’s responsibilities include reviewing all proposed legislation related to the state Department of Education, local and regional school boards, school employee collective bargaining, and libraries. Boucher, who is co-chair, is pictured with committee Vice Chair Sen. Heather Somers and Sen. George S. Logan.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Fairfield County high schools participating in Poetry Out Loud
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress