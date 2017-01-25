Education Committee meets

State Senate Republican members of the legislature’s Education Committee, including Chief Deputy Senate Republican Majority Leader Toni Boucher, at left, of Wilton, are shown after the committee’s first meeting. Some of the committee’s responsibilities include reviewing all proposed legislation related to the state Department of Education, local and regional school boards, school employee collective bargaining, and libraries. Boucher, who is co-chair, is pictured with committee Vice Chair Sen. Heather Somers and Sen. George S. Logan.