Library to hail Village Market at benefit

January 25, 2017

The Village Market will be honored as a local business that has consistently supported the Wilton Library over the years at the library’s annual Spring Benefit, Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m. at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield. The library will recognize Peter Keating, Tim Dolnier, Mike Picheco and Nancy Dolnier “for their unwavering support provided in countless ways,” library officials reported last week. From left are Nancy Dolnier, the market’s vice president/general manager; Mike Picheco and Tim Dolnier, co-owners/presidents; Elaine Tai-Lauria, the library’s executive director, and committee chairmen Michele Nichols and Kristin Johnson. For information about the fundraiser, benefit sponsorship opportunities and tickets, contact the library’s development director, Robin Axness, via raxness@wiltonlibrary.org, or call 203-762-6323.

