Senior driving class begins Jan. 27

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will hosting the AARP Smart Driver Course on Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 1, at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care, 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield.

The AARP Smart Driver course is designed for drivers age 50 and over. Participants will learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. They will also learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

AARP membership is not required to take the course, and there are no tests to pass. The fee to attend is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Participants may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course. Refreshments and lunch will be served.

To register, call 203-438-5555.