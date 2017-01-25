Free course for parents of children with mental health challenges

Parents and caregivers of children under 17 with mental health challenges may enroll in a free course offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

NAMI Basics provides participants with practical insights into treatment and educational options, crucial skills training, peer support and approaches to advocacy. It will be led by trained volunteers who have dealt with these issues themselves.

The course will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 1 through April 5, at Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan. Advance registration is required. Call Janet Gordon at 203-517-9185 or Denise at 203-314-0208.

NAMI Southwest CT serves Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Westport, Weston, and Wilton. Its website is namisouthwestct.org.