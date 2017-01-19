Phillips plus others in Candlelight series Music for strings in Sunday afternoon concert

For the third concert in its 2016-17 season, Wilton Candlelight Concerts presents a program of music for strings by Dvorák, Mozart, and Mendelssohn, featuring violinist Daniel Phillips, on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p,m. at the Wilton Congregational Church.

Phillips has had a versatile career as a veteran chamber musician, solo artist and teacher. He began violin studies at age four with his father Eugene Phillips, a composer and former violinist with the Pittsburgh Symphony, and graduated from Juilliard. His major teachers are Ivan Galamian, Sally Thomas, Sandor Vegh and George Neikrug. He won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 1976. In 1985, he toured and recorded in a string quartet with Gidon Kremer, Kim Kashkashian, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Phillips is a founding member of the 29-year-old Orion String Quartet, which has residencies at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Mannes. Available recordings are the complete quartets of Beethoven and Leon Kirchner, and works written for them by Wynton Marsalis, Chick Correa, John Harbison, and Marc Neikrug. They performed the Beethoven cycle in London to inaugurate the new Kings Place Concert Hall. This season includes concerts at the Library of Congress, Lincoln Center, and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. He is professor of violin at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, CUNY and serves on the faculties of Juilliard, Mannes College of Music, and Bard College Conservatory.

For the concert on Jan. 22, Phillips will be joined by Arnaud Sussman, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Peter Wiley, cello.

Tickets may be obtained at the door for $30; $25 for seniors; students, free. For more information on this concert or the concert series, go to www.wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

If you would like to be added to the brochure mailing list for the 2017-18 season, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefit the Wilton Library Association and accepts individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions. This series is in its 69th season.