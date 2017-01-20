Kent Pond neighbors look for help on cleanup

Scott and Kim McKessy, Gregory and Connie Kamedulski, Eva Pao and Douglas Cullen and Gail Moskow have each donated $100 to the town for the pond cleanup. Gladys S. Blundin, Anne and Martin Hamar, Eleanor Mihailidis, Carl Andersen and Jackie Algon have each donated $50.

“The money is earmarked for Kent Pond, it’s starter money, to be able to explore what’s going on with the pond, in the spring, if the Conservation Commission feels it is appropriate,” Algon said of the donations.

The donations were announced at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

It’s a significant pond because it feeds down into the Norwalk Reservoir, said Gail Moskow.

I’ve very supportive of it. I believe strongly in the environment and want to save that pond to keep it usable for skaters,” Moskow said. The next step is to meet with the Conservation Commission, said Mike Conklin, the town’s environmental officer. The Conservation Commission will be discussing Kent Pond at the next meeting, which will be held on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.

“The Conservation Commission meeting will allow the public an opportunity to voice their concerns to the Conservation Commission. I do not have anything to report until after that meeting takes place,” Conklin said.

Neighbors were uncertain about who owns Kent Pond. One thought it belonged to the town. One thing is certain, though — its problem is different from that of Horseshoe Pond. Horseshoe was covered with lily pads, and Kent is overgrown with reeds, said Anne Deware, leader of the Horseshoe Pond group.

“If you do not care for the pond, it will revert to marsh. I don’t know enough about Kent but in Horseshoe Pond it’s very shallow. The muck builds up and the growth on top takes all the oxygen out of the water and nothing can live there. Weeds take over and, voila, you begin the process of marshland,” Deware said.