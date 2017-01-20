Kent Pond neighbors look for help on cleanup

Like Horseshoe Pond neighbors before them, neighbors of Kent Pond are disgusted with the scum growing on the water and the overgrown condition of the banks, and have formed a committee to clean it up and get the town involved.
The group calls itself Friends of Kent Pond, and has donated hundreds of dollars in the past month toward cleanup efforts.
“We’re hoping the Conservation Commission will take the project under its wings,” said Jackie Algon, a neighbor who formed the group.
She has attracted members including neighbor Connie Kamedulski.
“When we bought the property 23 years ago, you could walk right out to the water and launch a boat right off the edge of our pond. Now there is a large stand of tall grass growing right out of the pond,” Kamedulski said.
“I’d like to see if we could fix all the overgrowth and bring it back. I’m worried over time we won’t have a pond there.”
Scott and Kim McKessy, Gregory and Connie Kamedulski, Eva Pao and Douglas Cullen and Gail Moskow have each donated $100 to the town for the pond cleanup. Gladys S. Blundin, Anne and Martin Hamar, Eleanor Mihailidis, Carl Andersen and Jackie Algon have each donated $50.
“The money is earmarked for Kent Pond, it’s starter money, to be able to explore what’s going on with the pond, in the spring, if the Conservation Commission feels it is appropriate,” Algon said of the donations.
The donations were announced at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.
It’s a significant pond because it feeds down into the Norwalk Reservoir, said Gail Moskow.
I’ve very supportive of it. I believe strongly in the environment and want to save that pond to keep it usable for skaters,” Moskow said. The next step is to meet with the Conservation Commission, said Mike Conklin, the town’s environmental officer. The Conservation Commission will be discussing Kent Pond at the next meeting, which will be held on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.
“The Conservation Commission meeting will allow the public an opportunity to voice their concerns to the Conservation Commission. I do not have anything to report until after that meeting takes place,” Conklin said.
Neighbors were uncertain about who owns Kent Pond. One thought it belonged to the town. One thing is certain, though — its problem is different from that of Horseshoe Pond. Horseshoe was covered with lily pads, and Kent is overgrown with reeds, said Anne Deware, leader of the Horseshoe Pond group.
“If you do not care for the pond, it will revert to marsh. I don’t know enough about Kent but in Horseshoe Pond it’s very shallow. The muck builds up and the growth on top takes all the oxygen out of the water and nothing can live there. Weeds take over and, voila, you begin the process of marshland,” Deware said.