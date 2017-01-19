Wilton Bulletin

Finance board approves transfer of excess building project funds

By Kendra Baker on January 19, 2017

During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Finance approved the Board of Selectmen’s recommendation to transfer approximately $845,000 in unused funds from the Comstock building improvement project to the Miller- Driscoll building project.

The selectmen made the recommendation during their Jan. 9 meeting.

Moving the Comstock project surplus over to the school renovation project will “reduce the amount we’re going out to bond for in March,” Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly- Lenz explained to the finance board.

Finance board member Warren Serenbetz said it’s “a smart idea” and other board members agreed with a unanimous approval of the transfer.

Kendra Baker

Kendra Baker


