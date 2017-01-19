Finance board approves transfer of excess building project funds

During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Finance approved the Board of Selectmen’s recommendation to transfer approximately $845,000 in unused funds from the Comstock building improvement project to the Miller- Driscoll building project.

The selectmen made the recommendation during their Jan. 9 meeting.

Moving the Comstock project surplus over to the school renovation project will “reduce the amount we’re going out to bond for in March,” Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly- Lenz explained to the finance board.

Finance board member Warren Serenbetz said it’s “a smart idea” and other board members agreed with a unanimous approval of the transfer.