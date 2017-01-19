Wilton Bulletin

Lowthert wins another FOI case

By Tony Spinelli on January 19, 2017 in Lead News · 3 Comments

Town resident Marissa Lowthert has again emerged victorious in a Freedom of Information lawsuit, this time against the town of Wilton and the state Freedom of Information Commission regarding the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee’s vote by email that the plaintiff argued was illegal.

Judge Sheila A. Huddleston of Superior Court in the Judicial District of New Britain issued the decision Jan. 18.

This is a de novo issue, Huddleston said. It will get remanded to the FOIC to determine penalties, like fines against the MDBC or if they will declare the meeting null and void.

She won a similar FOI battle last year.

The Miller-Driscoll Building Committee had to cancel a meeting on Feb. 11, 2014, because of an impending snowstorm, according to the judge’s decision. Although the committee’s role was advisory and its recommendation was not binding on the Board of Selectmen, the committee’s chairman and vice chairman believed that the committee had developed a consensus and that it would be helpful if they could present that to the Board of Selectmen as a unanimous position. After canceling the meeting, they sent an email to the committee members, asking them to vote on the two proposals to be presented to the Board of Selectmen the following week. On March 13, 2014, the committee chairman, Bruce Hampson, reported that the committee had voted unanimously by email to recommend option No. 1 to the Board of Selectmen.

Lowthert alleges that she first learned of the email vote on June 17, 2014, while reviewing 445 pages of emails given to her in response to an unrelated records request.

The court concluded that any relief beyond a remand to the commission for further proceedings is unnecessary.

Tony Spinelli

  • Aletheologist

    MDBC went out of their way to conceal information as the budget for the project escalated from 3 million to 50 million. There was very little information given to the public via taped meetings, minutes and especially press releases. This secrecy lit the fuse for citizen inspection.

  • Resi Dent

    Put Ms. Lowthert’s name on the next Yankee Institute’s Unsung Hero Award immediately!

    If I read this correctly, now we all know what many of the town’s heroes have been saying: First, MDBC’s Mr. Hampson jumped from consensus level (which is less than a majority) to pressuring for unanimous. Secondly, Mr. Hampton used an illegal email vote with zero public notice of pending final options voting by the MDBC. Town’s First Selectman Brennan and BOS made no inspection of legality of MDBC activities.

    What happened next? A numerically immeasurable 17 vote “for” by voters, $50 million of dept, and two YMCA Citizen of the Year awards to Mr. Hampson and Ms. Bircke, co-Chair of MDBC.

    This by one air-conditioning executive and an attorney volunteer. Kinda poetic that M/D school required indoor air quality fixes done legally. Nice choices, Mr. Brennan, as this is why you don’t make appointments based on resumes, but on personal characteristics.

    Ms. Lowthert for Board of Ed Chair as that’s where 80% of tax dollars are being spend. She’d take care of the other unsung heroes….our teachers faced with admin speedbumps.

    • Kevin Hickey

      Ms. Lowthert for BOE Chair and Alex Ruskevich as Vice-Chair….sounds like a winning combo to me!

