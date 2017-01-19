Wrestling

The Wilton High wrestling team won five matches by pin, and eight overall, to edge Staples 39-34 on Wednesday in Westport.

The Warriors (4-11) got pins from Travis Longo at 108 pounds, Finn McGovern at 115, Nick Rende at 128, Dom Caratozzolo at 134 and Zach Zeyher at 170.

At 160 pounds, Jacob Robb won a 4-2 decision, and Griffin Morris won a 5-3 decision at 182.

At 220 Tyler Previte won a 5-4 decision over Charlie Overton that proved pivotal in the outcome of the overall match.

Results from the match were:

Wilton 39, Staples 34

108 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Terrence Brannigan, 1:57;

115 — Finn McGovern (W) pinned Yoel Hooper, 0:37;

122 — Dylan Marone (S) pinned Caleb Forland, 0:24;

128 — Nick Rende (W) pinned Zach Rosenberg, 1:23;

134 — Dom Caratozzolo (W) pinned Daniel Baccardo, 5:46;

140 — Luke Molina (S) dec. Sabrina Hartz, 9-0;

145 — JC Montoni (S) pinned Greyson Kennedy, 3:40;

152 — Eric Scwartz (S) won by forfeit;

160 — Jacob Robb (W) dec. Dominic Ariciola, 4-2;

170 — Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Jacob Qiu, 0:27;

182 — Griffin Morris (W dec. Max Pappas, 5-3;

195 — Colin Hunter (S) pinned Ethan Helman, 0:55;

220 — Tyler Previte (W) dec. Charlie Overton, 5-4;

285 — George Harrington (S) pinned Ciaran Smith, 0:09.

Boys hockey

The Wilton High boys hockey team suffered its sixth straight loss on Wednesday night, falling to Trumbull 5-1 at The Rinks at Shelton Sports Center.

Trumbull (3-4-1) led 3-0 after one period and 5-0 after two periods.

Alec Beigen scored the only goal for Wilton (2-7) with 1:39 left to play.

Matt Mocker and Brady Jensen led Trumbull with two goals each.

The Warriors return to Shelton Rinks on Saturday to take on St. Joseph (4-6) at 3. They play Norwalk-McMahon (3-6-1) on Monday at at 3 at SoNo Ice House in Norwalk.