Police Log: Parking tickets, nursing home death, accidental 911 call

By Wilton Bulletin on January 18, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Flurry of parking tickets outside Wilton High School

Friday the 13th proved unlucky for seven individuals who parked on grass or in a no-parking zone near Wilton High School, resulting in tickets of $25 and $75 each.

Police could not speculate whether the cars belonged to students, staff or visitors.

All the cars were parked on Kristine Lilly Way.

Death at nursing home

A 70-year-old man’s death Jan. 16 at the Wilton Meadows health care facility on Danbury Road was ruled non-suspicious.

The man was discovered in the afternoon. An ambulance responded and he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The death was ruled an untimely death.

Accidental 911 call

A speed dial set up to call 911 for emergencies resulted in a false emergency call Jan. 17 at 10:04 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima School.

Six officers responded, and found only a gym full of children and a teacher.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one call of a domestic verbal dispute on Saturday, Jan. 14, between a mother and her son over school test grades.

