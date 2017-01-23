Rave review for cookbook

A review posted at the Publishers Weekly website (digitalpw.com) on Monday called the new cookbook by Wiltonian Anthony LoFrisco “a love letter to Italian cuisine.” The LoFrisco Family Cookbook: How Josie Brought Sicily to Brooklyn, which is part cookbook and part memoir, was also called “a welcome trip through time.”

His self-published cookbook, which was featured in a print story and online by Bulletin reporter Tony Spinelli last November, includes stories from his youth in 1950s Brooklyn, “such as his brief foray into a life of crime — lifting fistfuls of candy bars to share with his friends, only to have his father, a police officer, answer the call from the shop owner.” The tales “are charming and delightful, and give the book a generous helping of personality and place,” the reviewer writes.

How are the recipes? They’re “perfectly fine, but also perfectly ordinary; most of them are for Italian standards (panzanella Sunday sauce, veal parmigiana, lasagne) with some culinary outliers (a Niçoise salad, potato pancakes, beef stew, coffee cake),” the reviewer continues.

“LoFrisco’s a warm storyteller. His deep affection for his family and the foods of his childhood is truly a delight to behold, and it shines through in what is clearly a labor of love.”

“Much to my utter amazement, Publishers Weekly reviewed my cookbook,” declared the first-time cookbook author, who is a retired corporate litigation attorney, and for whom cooking at home has been a longtime hobby.