Post 86 invites vets for coffee

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 has extended an invitation to all veterans to join members for coffee and fellowship on Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until “whenever,” at the post’s quarters, at 112 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center. The post’s building is next to the Village Market.

“We will provide the coffee and a relaxed atmosphere for general conversation with fellow vets of all ages,” reported the announcement that came in an email last week from Adjutant Tom Moore. “Please stop in at any time and say hello and enjoy a cuppa!”