Wilton Bulletin

Post 86 invites vets for coffee

By Wilton Bulletin on January 22, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 has extended an invitation to all veterans to join members for coffee and fellowship on Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until “whenever,”  at the post’s quarters, at 112 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center. The post’s building is next to the Village Market.

“We will provide the coffee and a relaxed atmosphere for general conversation with fellow vets of all ages,” reported the announcement that came in an email last week from Adjutant Tom Moore. “Please stop in at any time and say hello and enjoy a cuppa!”

Tags:

Previous Post Talk on fraud, con artists at chapter meeting on Feb. 14 Next Post Webster Bank has a new regional president
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress