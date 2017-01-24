Training for hospice volunteers begins Feb. 6

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking caring and sensitive individuals from Wilton to serve as hospice volunteers. Those who are interested may register to participate in a five-session hospice volunteer training course beginning Monday, Feb. 6 and continuing through Friday, Feb. 10. Training will be held from 10 until 1:30 each day at the agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue, Norwalk.

Hospice volunteers visit terminally ill patients and their families and provide emotional support, respite care and companionship. In training, hospice volunteers develop the skills they will need to work with patients and families and are provided with ongoing support and supervision.

“Hospice volunteers play a vital role in supporting our patients and their families,” said Laurie Petrasanta, volunteer coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice. “They help patients live their last days in peace, with dignity and grace. Hospice volunteers also work closely with grieving families to help them through the bereavement process. There is a great sense of satisfaction in becoming a hospice volunteer.”

For more information, or to register, contact the coordinator at 203-834-6341, ext. 316.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides skilled nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for adults and children in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. For more details, visit visitingnurse.net or follow the agency on Facebook and Twitter.