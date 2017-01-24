Café Ruche court case extended

The case of Café Ruche against the town of Wilton that is being heard in the Fairfield Judicial District Superior Court in Bridgeport has been extended.

Judge Dale W. Radcliffe on Jan. 17 granted the motion for extension of time for a discovery motion regarding the case.

Café Ruche LLC, a restaurant and yoga studio, filed the lawsuit last May 23 against the town of Wilton, Wilton Center Development Limited Partnership, and Paragon Realty Group.

Café Ruche, owned by Annie Horn and Barbara Chopin of Weston, opened at 101 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center Dec. 22, 2014, but closed less than a year later. It had been a popular eatery and gathering place until a pervasive petroleum odor caused customers to stay away.

That is the reason for the lawsuit — odors believed to be coming from an illegally abandoned oil tank under the building.

The town is being sued because it owns the building where Café Ruche leased space at 101 Old Ridgefield Road.

Café Ruche seeks money and punitive damages.