2016 ended with clean restaurants

Say what you will about the year 2016, but one thing for sure in Wilton is that the year closed with some of the cleanest restaurants possible.

The Wilton Health Department released its quarterly restaurant inspection report for the end of the year, and the data shows very high scores for most establishments and no need for failing grades and return visits.

Bow Tie Cinemas, 21 River Road, 100.

Oliver Food Truck, by permit, 100.

Culture Tea, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

Scoops, 5 Old Ridgefield Road, 98.

Standard Petroleum-PVD Gulf, Danbury Road, 100.

Sweet Pierre, River Road, 100.

Wheels, Danbury Road, 99.

Bangkok Republican, 991 Danbury Road, 96.

Coffee Barn, 392 Danbury Road, 98.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 35 Danbury Road, 98.

East Eats LLC, 404 Danbury Road, 96.

Molly’s Deli, 671 Danbury Road, 99.

Sandwich Shoppe, 7 Danbury Road, 97.

Starbucks Coffee, 21 River Road, 100.

Subway II, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, 99.

Caraluzzi’s Sushi Avenue, 920 Danbury Road, 100.

Village Market Sushi Avenue, 108 Old Ridgefield Road, 98.

Tusk & Cup, 142 Old Ridgefield Avenue, 99.

The Well, 33 Danbury Road, 96.

Wilton Commons, 21 Station Road, 94.

Cider Mill School, 240 School Road, 100.

Middlebrook School, 131 School Road, 100.

Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road, 100.

Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road, 100.

Our Lady of Fatima, 225 Danbury Road, 100.

AMG Catering, 196 Danbury Road, 97.

Aranci 67, 142 Old Ridgefield Road, 97.

Beiersdorf Cafe, 45 Danbury Road, 99.

Bianco Rosso, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, 96.

Boston Market, 14 Danbury Road, 98.

Brookdale Wilton, 96 Danbury Road, 98.

Caraluzzi’s, 920 Danbury Road, 96.

Corporate Dining Solution, 187 Danbury Road, 98.

Craft Kitchen, 5 River Road, 97.

CT Coffee/Bagel, 16 Center Street, 98.

Diamond Deli, 285 Danbury Road, 97.

Happy Wok, 5 River Road, 92.

Heibeck’s Stand, 951 Danbury Road, 96.

Hunan Cafe, 228 Town Green, 88.

Jersey Mike’s, 35 Danbury Road, 98.

John’s Best, 1 Danbury Road, 99.

Little Pub, 26 Danbury Road, 90 after reinspection.

Marly’s, 205 Town Green, 97.

Naked Greens, 237 Danbury Road, 95.

Noodle House, 14 Danbury Road, 99.

Orem’s Diner, 167 Danbury Road, 95.

Outback Steakhouse, 14 Danbury Road, 98.

Pinocchio, 97 Center Street, 97.

Portofino II, 10 Center Street, 98.

Reiki, 239 Danbury Road, 93.

Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street, 97.

School Sisters of Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, 99.

Schoolhouse at Cannon, 34 Cannon Road, 98.

Stop & Shop, 5 River Road, 97.

The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road, 93.

Tom E. Toes, 15 River Road, 96.

Toozy Patza Pizza, 991 Danbury Road, 93.

Trackside, 1 Station Road, 97.

Village Luncheonette, 88 Old Ridgefield Road, 91.

Village market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road, 96.

Wilton Deli, 379 Danbury Road, 97.

Wilton Meadows, 439 Danbury Road, 99.

Wilton Pizza, 208 Town Green, 95.