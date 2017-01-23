Aromatherapy benefits in Jan. 25 talk at Wilton Y

Peggy O’Shea, a registered nurse, who is clinical leader of the Complementary Medicine Department at Danbury Hospital and a holistic practitioner, will discuss the benefits and healing properties of aromatherapy on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. in the Meeting House at the Wilton Family YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.

O’Shea will discuss some practical tips that people can use to balance, harmonize and promote the health of the body and mind through aromatherapy. This program is being presented free of charge as a community service. Registration is requested by calling 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Aromatherapy is the practice of using the natural oils extracted from flowers, bark, stems, leaves, roots or other parts of a plant to enhance psychological and physical well-being. The inhaled aroma from these “essential” oils is believed to stimulate brain function. Essential oils can also be absorbed through the skin, where they travel through the bloodstream and can promote whole-body healing. Aromatherapy is used for a variety of applications, including pain relief, mood enhancement and increased cognitive function