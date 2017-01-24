Wilton Library focuses on business community with new initiative

It’s no coincidence that CNBC financial commentator Larry Kudlow will be speaking at the Wilton Library Jan. 26 about his new book.

The talk is actually the first in a series at the library, which is focusing on serving the needs of the business community.

“I’m thrilled by it, it’s wonderful,” Kudlow said of the opportunity to open the new series. He promised that his new book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, is not a partisan book at all.

Wilton Library used a press release about the Kudlow appearance to announce a new initiative focused on local businesses from entrepreneurs to corporations that call Wilton their home. The library’s aim is to deliver valuable products and services to businesses at their points of need, including an expanded business book collection, digital literacy training, job and business development workshops and business/economic forums and lectures featuring executives, subject experts, thought leaders and business writers.

The plan to actively meet the needs of Wilton’s business community has been a desire of Wilton Library’s executive director, Elaine Tai-Lauria.

“Wilton Library is a wonderful resource right in the heart of Wilton Center,” Tai-Lauria said. “We have captured the hearts of our residents and the time is right for us to show our business neighbors what we bring to the table.”

Her vision is for the library to be one of Wilton’s most valuable resources for existing and prospective businesses helping them to discover and capitalize on challenges and opportunities in their markets.

The business initiative embraces many groups — prospective and new businesses such as emerging businesses, entrepreneurs, individual business owners and larger businesses, and corporations. All three of the components of the initiative are aimed at each of the groups: stimulating forums for corporate neighbors and emerging businesses will feature speakers, thought leaders, panel discussions and book talks; practical training offerings customized to local businesses’ needs will be expanded to include basic tech training, social media classes and more either at the library or onsite at the business; and a renewed emphasis on having the most up-to-date business materials and online databases of value for local businesses.

Kudlow is the first author to speak in the new initiative. He will shed light on a time when bipartisanship was a driving force behind the US’ thriving economy.

Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books in New Canaan. There is no charge for the talk which is co-sponsored with the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The library will continue its longstanding collaborations with the Wilton Chamber. According to Michael Bellacosa, community engagement manager for Wilton Library, “In addition to the Kudlow talk, we have our co-sponsored SCORE programs as well as other programs such as a Cyber Security breakfast presentation that is coming up in February.”

He added, “The library is planning a three-part entrepreneur series for March, and Excel and PowerPoint classes are already scheduled that businesses can take advantage of.”

Wilton Library also is collaborating with the Wilton Economic Development Commission.

The library has a meeting of the minds, said Tai-Lauria. “The library is a great resource for the town of Wilton as it strives to bring more businesses and people to town. We have a ‘meeting of the minds’ when it comes to bringing the community together. It benefits all parties concerned.”

To register for the author talk, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334. For more information on the business initiative, contact Michael Bellacosa at 203-762-6318.

The library, in Wilton Center, is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.