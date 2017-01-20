School board’s Jan. 26 meeting at Cider Mill

Instead of gathering in the Wilton High School Professional Library, the Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Cider Mill School.

The reason for this is the district now has the ability to broadcast from several locations, Board of Education Chair Bruce Likly told The Bulletin, “and we want to use our board meetings as an opportunity to showcase this capability and our wonderful facilities.”

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and take place in Cider Mill’s library media center on the second floor.