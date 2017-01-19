Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Eggs and the Economy, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m., Marly’s Bar and Bistro, Wilton Center. Brian Flaherty, senior vice president of public policy with CBIA will speak. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. $35/members, $40/future members. RSVP: 203-762-0567 or info@wiltonchamber.com.

Knit a Cowl Scarf, Friday, Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to knit a rib slant cowl scarf to keep you warm this winter during this two session workshop (also on Jan. 27). For ages 18+. You’ll need to bring two skeins of bulky yarn and a set of circular needles. Details: wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950.

Minecraft Club , Saturday, Jan. 21, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Kids ages 8 and up are invited to join the library’s Minecraft Computer Club. Details: wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950.

Girls Who Code Club , Sunday, Jan. 22, 1-5, Wilton Library. If you’re a girl in grades 6-12 and want to learn to create mobile apps, games and websites, join Girls Who Code. No experience necessary. Details: wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, Jan. 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Violinist Daniel Phillips will present a program of works by Dvorak, Mendelssohn, and Mozart. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Parent Support Group, Monday, Jan. 23, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Free, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN). Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or Beth44es@gmail.com or visit namisouthwestct.com.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Michael Hess will lead a discussion of Empire by Gore Vidal. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Meryl Streep stars in Florence Foster Jenkins. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Benefits and healing properties of aromatherapy will be discussed by Peggy O’Shea, registered nurse, clinical leader of the Complementary Medicine Department at Danbury Hospital and a holistic practitioner, Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. in the Meeting House at the Wilton Family YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Free program but registration requested by calling 1-866-NHB-WELL.

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 extends invitation to all veterans for coffee and fellowship on Wednesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until “whenever,” at the post’s quarters, at 112 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, next to the Village Market.

Author Talk, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. CNBC Senior Contributor Larry Kudlow discusses his new book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, written with Brian Domitrovic. Q&A and book signing will follow. Books available for purchase. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Chinese New Year Celebration, Friday, Jan. 27, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Families may welcome the Year of the Rooster with stories, snacks, fortunes, and crafts. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Jan. 28, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Jan. 28, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. For grades 4-8. This month: New Year’s Cake. Members: $10; non-members $15. To register, contact info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, Jan. 29, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. The first of a five-part collaboration between the library and Wilton Historical Society: Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity. The program focuses on the United States’ place in the world during World War I and its aftermath. John Tully, professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, will discuss how U.S. foreign policy in the 20th Century reflected American values. Registration required; 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Technology Classes, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2-3 and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Bellacosa will show how to create and format a basic spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel 2010. Free, basic computer skills required. Advance registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Soup(er) Bowls and Bean Soup, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Participants are invited to sip a bowl of warm bean soup while decorating their very own soup bowl, which will be filled with the dried bean soup ingredients to take home. For ages 18 and older. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950. Drop-in visitors welcome as space is available.

Parent Information Series: Raise your Child to be a Resilient Adult, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Tracey Masella, a licensed social worker who is an adolescent transitional living program manager, Silver Hill Hospital, will illustrate how helping a child to learn to live life on life’s terms will build resilience. This presentation is appropriate for parents of middle- and high-school children. There will be time for Q&A. Registration strongly encouraged; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson – Pushing The Envelope, Thursday, Feb. 2,10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 9, 16 and 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. No charge for the program. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Tap A Tree Maple Syrup Program, Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Learn the science and history of maple syruping by attending one of the training sessions. Choose a tree and hang your bucket to collect sap. Enrollment is limited: $60 per member family, $65 per non-member family. Register at http://bit.ly/2iHt39N.