Webster Bank has a new regional president

Webster Bank has announced that Debra Drapalla, senior vice president and senior relationship manager for commercial banking, has been promoted to Boston regional president. She succeeds Paul Mollica, who will be retiring but who will continue to serve as an ambassador for Webster.

Drapalla joined Webster seven years ago in the Middle Market Lending Group in Boston. Drapalla serves as the co-chair of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Leadership Council, which supports Dana-Farber’s mission of eradicating cancer and providing compassionate patient care; a member of the advisory board of the Family Business Association, which provides educational seminars, networking opportunities and recognition for outstanding family businesses; and an active member of the Association of Growth, sitting on the Women’s Committee board.

A resident of Mansfield, Mass., Drapalla is a graduate of Boston University.

Webster Bank, which has a branch office in Wilton Center, is a regional bank founded in 1935.