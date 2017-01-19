Wilton Bulletin

‘Cheese & Teas’ at CultureTea

January 19, 2017

CultureTea plans the second of its “Cheese & Teas” events, on Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the tearoom’s 101 Old Ridgefield Road location. Organic Darjeeling, imported from India, and Pouchong, imported from Taiwan, will be presented.

Tickets are $12.50. The price includes two high-end teas, each paired with a variety of cheeses, as well as a presentation and discussion on the art of pairing tea with food, including stories about the origins of the teas themselves.

For more information, call 203-563-0594 or visit culturetearoom.com.

