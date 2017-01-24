Elizabeth Canizares-Brucker joins First County Bank

First County Bank, which has an office on Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton, has announced the recent addition of Elizabeth “Beth” Canizares-Brucker of Wilton to the bank’s residential lending division as a mortgage loan originator.

“Beth brings a solid mortgage lending, origination and marketing background to the bank. She has knowledge in all aspects of mortgage origination and specializes in home purchase, refinance, first-time buyers, and luxury home lending,” said Reyno Giallongo, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO. “We look forward to her contributions, which complement and further enrich the expertise of our First County Bank Residential Mortgage Division.”

Brucker works closely with a network of real estate and financial professionals throughout Connecticut. Since 2002, she has been involved in the residential mortgage industry with some of the nation’s leading lending institutions. Brucker specializes in helping first-time home buyers achieve home ownership as well as working with customers in the luxury home market.

Previously, she was a mortgage lender in the area market.

She is involved in the community with the Westport Rotary Club as social chair, newsletter editor and Lobster Fest member, Rotary Means Business as social chair, and the American Heart Association of Connecticut and New York as advisory board member, and is a member of the International Society of Lower Fairfield.