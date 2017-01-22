Talk on fraud, con artists at chapter meeting on Feb. 14

The Hearing Loss Association, Southwestern Connecticut chapter, will have its first meeting for the new year on Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The chapter meets at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allan Road, Norwalk.

The day’s program: Are people with hearing loss more susceptible to con, fraud and scam artists? The speaker will be Tia Murphy, representative from AARP.

If questions and comments, call Peg at 203.656-2733 or email Marcia at mzola@optonline.net. The group’s website: www.hearez.org.