Wilton Bulletin

Talk on fraud, con artists at chapter meeting on Feb. 14

By Wilton Bulletin on January 22, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The Hearing Loss Association, Southwestern Connecticut chapter, will have its first meeting for the new year on Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The chapter meets at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allan Road, Norwalk.

The day’s program: Are people with hearing loss more susceptible to con, fraud and scam artists? The speaker will be Tia Murphy, representative from AARP.

If questions and comments, call Peg at 203.656-2733 or email Marcia at mzola@optonline.net. The group’s website: www.hearez.org.

Tags: ,

Previous Post What's happening in Wilton?
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress