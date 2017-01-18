Real Estate Sales: Jan. 6-12, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 6 through Jan. 12, 2017.

112 Kensett Drive, Ian Farrison, to Mariusz Boguski and Martin Michalczyk, $350,000.

94 Middlebrook Farm Road, lot 4, David C. Basile and Maryellen M. Basile, to Shea Z. Wallon and Elizabeth M. Wallon, $1,547,000.

236 New Canaan Road, Christopher Swann and Caitlin Swann, to Jennifer A. Roberit, $784,000.

50 Turtleback Road, Lot 1, Sherry P. Paulson, to Bryan Flemming and Katharin Paulson, $400,000.