Wilton Bulletin

Real Estate Sales: Jan. 6-12, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on January 18, 2017 in Lead News, Wilton Real Estate · 0 Comments

236 New Canaan Road

236 New Canaan Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 6 through Jan. 12, 2017.

112 Kensett Drive, Ian Farrison, to Mariusz Boguski and Martin Michalczyk, $350,000.

94 Middlebrook Farm Road, lot 4, David C. Basile and Maryellen M. Basile, to Shea Z. Wallon and Elizabeth M. Wallon, $1,547,000.

236 New Canaan Road, Christopher Swann and Caitlin Swann, to Jennifer A. Roberit, $784,000.

50 Turtleback Road, Lot 1, Sherry P. Paulson, to Bryan Flemming and Katharin Paulson,  $400,000.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Connecticut is 9th best state to raise a family Next Post Police Log: Parking tickets, nursing home death, accidental 911 call
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress