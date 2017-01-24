Trackside starts new baking class for teens soon

Maria Farinas of Fork, Knife, Spoon Cooking will teach a baking class for Wilton teens at the Trackside teen center beginning on Jan. 30. In eight sessions, students will master techniques for handmade focaccias, empanadas, scones, cookies, biscuits, muffins, and more.

Farinas, formerly a kindergarten teacher in Westchester County, N.Y., had a passion for food, children and teaching that inspired her to start her own business. She has been working as a personal chef for many years as well.

Classes will take place in the Trackside kitchen on Monday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 Jan. 30 through March 27. Class will not be held on Presidents Day, Feb. 20. On occasion, the class may conclude at 6 p.m. for longer cooking projects. Parents will be notified ahead of time when classes will run late. Students are welcome to take bus 7 from Middlebrook to Trackside, at 15 Station Road, after school to hang out or work on homework before the class begins.

There is a class fee of $300 per student, which includes the cost of class materials. More information and registration is available online at trackside.org.