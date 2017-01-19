Where’s the budget calendar?

At the Board of Finance’s Jan. 17 meeting, board member Warren Serenbetz raised the question: Where is the calendar for this budget season?

“We normally, at this point in time, have a budget calendar that shows the dates of all the meetings for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education, and our meetings by day and month,” he said.

“We have do to mill rate deliberation meetings — they’re not calendarized. The longer we wait, the more conflict there’s going to be in getting a calendar.”

Although First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice sent out a calendar with proposed dates for the Board of Selectmen’s upcoming fiscal year 2018 (FY18) budget-related events, Serenbetz pointed out, there is nothing from the education board.

“Where is that calendar? It’s always been sent out this time of year,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly-Lenz said the education board’s budget meeting calendar has not yet been determined and Vanderslice said she doesn’t know which date the education board plans on submitting it.

Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser said he will talk with Board of Education Chair Bruce Likly about it.

However, the education board isn’t the only one currently without a budget calendar — the finance board doesn’t either.

The finance board started trying to nail down budget calendar dates during its Jan. 17 meeting, tabled it after realizing that several members had scheduling conflicts.

“The desire is to have as many people — if not everybody — at the meetings,” Rutishauser told The Bulletin.

Rutishauser said he will see which days board members are unavailable and put together a calendar that “hopefully accommodates as many people as possible.”

The goal, he said, is to “move dates around” while staying within filing deadlines, and to put together a calendar that would allow for maximum participation.

The finance board proposed a March 20 meeting with the Board of Education to hear its budget proposal, and a March 27 budget and capital meeting with Board of Selectmen.

However, Rutishauser told The Bulletin, nothing is tentative except the Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton High School Clune Center.