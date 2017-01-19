Senior Center News: Jan. 19

Empire by Vidal: book talk on Tuesday

Empire by Gore Vidal will be the topic of the book discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Wilton Senior Center in Comstock Community Center on School Road. The talk begins at 11 a.m. in the game room. The discussion leader is Michael Hess. Lunch ($3) will be served at noon in the lounge. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Empire is the fifth historical novel in Vidal’s “Narratives of Empire” series encompassing the conclusion of the Spanish-American War in 1898, President William McKinley’s assassination in 1901, and the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt. During this period, Congress was debating whether the United States should remain a republic or become an empire by virtue of the lands it had gained from winning the war against Spain. The Gilded Age provides the background for a story that combines fictional characters, including a brother and sister team growing a newspaper empire, with many of the most notable historical figures of the day. “… like the earlier novels in his historical cycle, Empire is a vivid documentary drama.” (New York Times)

Bridge anyone?

If you would like to join other seniors in an afternoon of bridge at the Senior Center, call the organizers listed below:

Encore Bridge: Mondays at 1:00 p.m., contact Maureen Turnier at 203-762-9386 to play.

Duplicate Bridge: First Wednesday of the month at 1:00 p.m., contact Lois Bruce at 203-762-5818 to play.

Duplicate Bridge: Third Tuesday of the month at noon, contact Maureen Turnier at 203-762-9386 to play.

Contract Bridge: Fridays at noon, contact Eleanor Mihailidis at 203-762-8720 to play.

If you would like to play bridge in a supervised setting, think about these offerings:

Open Bridge with Mike: Come and drop in for this session. This is a great way to refresh your bridge-playing skills, learn current conventions, and get used to playing all over again. For all levels of play. This is not a sanctioned game. Michael Hess will supervise. Wednesdays, 10 to noon, $5 drop-in fee.

Intermediate Bridge: Once you have been introduced to the fundamentals of bridge, Michael Hess will take you deeper into the complexities of the game. Fridays, 1:30 to 3:30, $75 for the eight-week series. Signup: 203-834-6240.

Computer classes

The senior center is home to the Comstock Computer Learning Center, with Andrea Ragusa serving as coordinator. Classes run from 10 to noon:

Word 2010/2013: Learn the functions of changing margins, paper size and orientation, printing, saving, page numbering, spell checker, grammar checker, and thesaurus as part of setting up documents, letters, and invitations. Specific advanced questions will be addressed. Taught by Catherine Myers, the classes are on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7 and 8. Fee: $20.

Word Basics for Beginners: This class is for people who are new to word processing and want to learn the basics and get started. It introduces vocabulary, concepts and features. Topics will include Windows operations, using the toolbar and creating and formatting documents. Some prior use of the mouse and knowledge of the keyboard are required. Keyboarding practice handout is included. Taught by Andrea Ragusa on Monday, Feb. 13. Fee: $10.

Stay at Home in Wilton events

For reservations to these events, call Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.

Jan. 24, 3 to 5 p.m. in the senior center lounge, complimentary movie, popcorn, candy and soda.

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Meryl Streep plays Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice.

“Wednesday” Technology Help in the Senior Center tech room, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, 3:30 to 4:30.

Wilton High School Candy Stripers are Stay at Home in Wilton’s newest volunteers, providing technology help for seniors with computers, iPads and cell phones. Bring your device with you or call the number above to reserve a computer. No charge.

Inclement weather policy

When in doubt, call 203-834-6240 after 7 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding that day’s activities at the Senior Center. We do not follow the public school closings.

Coming events

For the week of Jan. 20:

Friday, Jan. 20, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 11:30, Introduction to Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Jan. 23, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Michael Hess; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton movie, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg; 3:30, Technology Help in Room 8.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, lunch; 12, Encore Book Club; 12:45, bingo.