Library Lines: Jan. 19

Knitting the cold away

This cold winter might be just the impetus for some people to brush off their rusty knitting skills or decide to take the steps to learn how to knit. Knit a Cowl Scarf is a two-part workshop on Friday, Jan. 20 and 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. offered by the library to get people started. Cindy Hojnacki and Marianne LaSala, two fun-loving ladies who laugh their way through their knitting sessions, will be teaching knitters how to create a rib slant cowl scarf. The sessions are for people eighteen years and older. Attendees will need to bring two skeins of bulky yarn and a set of circular needles. Participants will receive the full details once they are registered.

Candlelight concert

This month’s upcoming Candlelight Concert at the Wilton Congregational Church features renowned violinist Daniel Phillips in the program Daniel Phillips and Friends, on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. He is a founding member of the 29-year-old Orion String Quartet, which has residencies at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Mannes. Mr. Phillips will be joined by Arnaud Sussman, violin, Dimitri Murrath, viola, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola, and Peter Wiley, cello, performing a program of music for strings by Dvořák, Mozart, and Mendelssohn. The performance is on Sunday afternoon at the Wilton Congregational Church, at 70 Ridgefield Road. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. For ticket information call 203-762-3401 or www.wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Seniors talk historical fiction

Michael Hess will lead a discussion of Empire by Gore Vidal for the Senior Center Book Discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 11 to noon. Empire is the fifth historical novel in Vidal’s “Narratives of Empire” series encompassing the conclusion of the Spanish-American War in 1898, President William McKinley’s assassination in 1901, and through the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt. During this period, Congress was debating whether or not the United States should remain a republic or become an empire by virtue of the lands it had gained from winning the war against Spain. The Gilded Age provides the background for a story that combines fictional characters, including a brother and sister team growing a newspaper empire, with many of the most notable historical figures of the day. According to The New York Times review, “And like the earlier novels in his historical cycle, Empire is a vivid documentary drama.” Call the Senior Center for details and to register at 203-834-6240. The program is held at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Author talk: business outreach initiative

Author, economist, talk show host, CNBC Senior Contributor Larry Kudlow will discuss his latest book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The book, which he co-authored with Brian Domitrovic, reveals the surprising source of America’s economic growth. In his talk, Kudlow will shed light on a time when bipartisanship was a driving force behind the US’ thriving economy. JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity argues that the solutions needed to fix the current woes, in this election cycle and the ongoing aftermath of the Great Recession, stem from the free-market principles of limited government, low tax rates and a strong dollar, once put in place by the bipartisan wisdom of two great presidents. Kudlow’s talk exemplifies Wilton Library’s new business initiative which strives to bring authors, thought leaders, panels of experts and much more to the community. Kudlow’s appearance is co-sponsored by the library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. A Q&A period will follow the talk. There is no charge. Books will be available for signing and purchase courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Registration is required. The library will close at 5 p.m. in preparation for the evening’s event.

Extended hours for students

With mid-term exams looming, the library is staying open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25 giving high school students more time to study. The Children’s Library will close at 8 p.m., its regularly scheduled time. A quiet study room will be available on the second floor during the daytime on the following schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3 to 6 p.m., Presidents’ Room; Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Presidents’ Room; Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Presidents’ Room; Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 to 5 p.m., Rimer Room; and Monday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rimer Room. Individual study rooms near the Reference area may be reserved up to one week in advance by calling the Reference Desk at 203-762-6350. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the students can relax and unwind with therapy dogs from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) that will be visiting between 12 and 3 p.m.

