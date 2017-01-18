Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Girls Travel

5th/6th grade

Wilton 24, New Canaan 19

St. Mary’s 28, Wilton 18

Wilton 30, Weston 26

The Wilton fifth and sixth grade girls basketball team had a great weekend of basketball, winning two of three games.

On Friday evening they took on New Canaan, and despite multiple rebounds by Ella Mulfinger and Harper Judelson, went into halftime down by four. However, the Warriors came back in the second half with fierce determination. With baskets by Judelson and Mulfinger and with four points following steals from Hannah Fitzgerald, the Warriors tied the game by the end of the third quarter. They held New Canaan to only four points that quarter, thanks to the many defensive rebounds by Avery Schestag.

Wilton continued its strong defensive play in the fourth quarter, allowing New Canaan to score only three points, thanks to many defensive rebounds by Anna Joy and Georgia Russnok. With two points each from Mary Kate Doyle, Maddie Phelan, Fitzgerald and Russnok, the Warriors won with a final score of 24-19.

After suffering a difficult loss to St Mary’s of Ridgefield on Saturday (28-18), Wilton played a fantastic, intense game at home Sunday afternoon, beating Weston 30-26. With a strong defensive effort by Annie Savarese, Maddie Ratcliffe, Aly Rappaport and Russnok, Wilton led most of the game. Anna Joy was the high scorer with 14 points (6 coming from the free throw line). Judelson contributed eight points to the win.

Seventh grade

Wilton 35, Guilford 14

The Wilton seventh grade girls team, sponsored by Pinocchio Pizza, won both games this weekend. They defeated Guilford Travel, a FCBL league team, on Saturday. On Sunday, they beat the Fairfield Mystics, a non league team.

Saturday’s contest began with great ball movement and defense from Wilton. The first quarter had great rebounding from Bela Andjelkovic, which translated into many second shots for Wilton. A great pass from Ellie Copley to Katie Umphred, who made a fantastic layup, and steals from Erin Floyd led to a Wilton lead of 16-4 at the end of the half. The Wilton girls were able to swing the ball and create opportunities for layups by Ellie Coffey and Catherine Dineen. Amelia Hughes had a three-point play and Grace Williams made two baskets in a row to increase to 12. Leah Martin had a breakaway steal and then made the layup. With intense defense from Gracie Kaplan and Erynn Floyd, Guilford team could not seem to get any momentum going.

Wilton 37, Fairfield Mystics 15

On Sunday, Wilton played the Fairfield Mystics. Again great rebounding by Wilton created several second- and third-chance shots. Ellie Copley and Bela Andjelkovic had another great game with several rebounds each. Defense also played a huge role with steals from Grace Williams, Amelia Hughes, Katie Umphred and Leah Martin. Long passes from Ellie Coffey to Catherine Dineen resulted in a layup, adding to Wilton’s lead. The first half ended with Wilton ahead 20-11. Fairfield could not seem to get anything going as it started the second half, which was filled with more steals and rebounding from all the Wilton players. Martin and Hughes both had several steals and baskets, increasing Wilton’s lead.

Eighth grade

St. Mary’s 38, Wilton 30

Wilton met up with St. Mary’s in Ridgefield on Saturday afternoon. The exciting game started out as a very tough defensive battle, with only three points separating the teams after the first quarter. Wilton played with a lot of energy and stamina, both offensively and defensively. Strong defense by Caitlin Greeff, Meghan Koziolkowsky and Lily Umphred kept the pressure on St. Mary’s throughout the game. Despite the great rebounding of Marygrace DelliSanti and leading scorers Christina O’Sullivan, Callie Judelson and Alexis Castaldi, Wilton came up short.

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

Wilton 28, St. Stephen’s 12

The Future Warriors, sponsored by Diamond Deli, won their game this weekend over St. Stephens of Trumbull, 28-12. The game started off as a defensive battle, led by Liam McKiernan (10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocked shots, 6 points), Mason Andrews (9 rebounds, 3 steals) and Nathaniel Kanter (5 rebounds, 4 steals). The game was tied 8-8 at halftime. After a fiery halftime speech by coach Evans and McKiernan, Wilton exploded on a 12-0 run in the third quarter, led by Ryan Luchetta (11 points, 4 assists, 6 steals, 9 rebounds), Luke Ginsburg (8 points, 5 steals, 7 rebounds) and Matt Garcia (4 points, 3 rebounds).

Wilton 35, Greenwich 24

The Future Warriors team won back to back games at Middlebrook gym on Sunday. Coming off of a convincing win against Westport, a tired Warriors crew got off to a slow start against a very strong squad from Greenwich. At halftime Wilton was behind 15-12 but center Liam Murphy (19 points, 17 rebounds) led Wilton to a comeback. Grady Kaliski added nine points for the Warriors and it was one basket each for Luke Perna, Patrick Lillis and Henry Soojian. A true team effort on offense was rounded out by Charlie Keller (2 assists). Tough defense by Wilton held Greenwich to only nine points in the second half. Liam Murphy had four steals, Luke Perna three steals and Grady Kaliski, Patrick Lillis and Henry Soojian each added one steal. Wilton dominated the boards, moved the ball well and earned a the win.

Norwalk 36, Wilton 34

The Future Warrior’s fought the good fight against Norwalk at Chelsea Piers in Stamford on Saturday, losing 36-34 in a nailbiter. At the half the Future Warriors were down by one, 16-15. Leading the scoring were Luke Ginsburg (6 baskets, assist, 4 steals), Ryan Luchetta (4 baskets, assist and 3 amazing steals) and the tenacious Liam Mckiernan (5 baskets, 2 assists, one free throw). They were assisted defensively by Mason Andrews, Matt Garcia and Nathaniel Kalter. The game went down to the last seconds, with the Wilton kids giving their all.

5th/6th grade

Westport 6B 47, Wilton 40

The Wilton 56ers, playing on a one-game sponsorship from Chico’s Bail Bonds, squared off against a tough Westport 6B team on Sunday night. Wilton came out with a bang with Jefferson Mitchell, Baily Finn, Declan Brokaw and Andre Wiest effectively using a full-court press to stymie Westport, while Andrew Roth had the hot hand for the Warriors, putting down a number of baskets. Wilton was up 14-7 after first quarter. The second period saw continued pressure from Wilton with great hustle from Michael Wall, Harrison Lent and Wyatt Jones. Wall dropped in a bucket, Lent had a nice rebound with a coast-to-coast bucket, and Kyle Rosser made his presence felt in the paint at both ends of the floor. Jones worked to get open and had a few good looks at the basket but could not get the shots to drop. Halftime saw the score get closer as Westport broke the press but Wilton still had the edge at half with a score of 22-19.

In the second half, Wilton continued to rely on Finn and Roth as the formula for scoring with 14 and 17 points, respectively, as well as continued hustle to keep the Warriors in the lead. With continued pressure, the Warriors were able to complete some great plays, like Mitchell’s key steals and a nice 3-pointer, while Michael Byrnes’ hustle secured a nice steal and score in the third period. The game was a typical Wilton vs. Westport grind and although Wilton put in hard work and hustle the entire game, they ended up on the short end of a 47-40 score.

Seventh grade

Wilton 66, Greenwich 32

The Wilton seventh grade boys team, sponsored by Servco, had a successful weekend, beating Greenwich and Darien to improve its record to 9-4.

On Saturday, the Warriors initially struggled against the visiting Greenwich squad, trading baskets until Kevin Hyzy (8 points, 3 assists) broke a 10-10 tie with a 3-pointer. This led to an 11-1 run which included 3-pointers from Dillon Mannix (8 points, 3 steals) and Matthew Giller (10 points, 5 rebounds) to close out the first quarter up 21-11. The home team brought the crowd to their feet with great passing and cutting in the second quarter — beneficiaries of the great playmaking were Craig Hyzy (8 points, 5 rebounds), Max Andrews (11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) and Parker Woodring (8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals). When the half ended, Wilton had a commanding 43-18 lead.

In the second half, the Warriors continued their pressure with stifling defense from talented guards, Zarius Eusebe (6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals), Sean Wiseman (2 points, 2 steals), Max Silva (5 points, 1 steal) and center Connor Cummings (2 points 6 rebounds, 4 blocks). With that group on the floor, they made it difficult for Greenwich to set up their offense and frustrated them into numerous turnovers. They only gave up two points to Greenwich in the fourth quarter to complete their most dominant performance of the season.

Wilton 38, Darien 33

On Sunday, the Warriors traveled to Darien to avenge an early-season loss. The Wilton ‘D’ again led the way, stifling a talented Blue Wave frontcourt to a season-low point total. Since Wilton’s outside shooting was cold, they had to pound the ball inside to center Max Andrews (14 points, 12 rebounds) and slashing guard Parker Woodring (10 points, 7 rebounds). Guards Sean Wiseman (2 steals), Zarius Eusebe (1 steal, 2 rebounds) and Dillon Mannix (2 steals) led the defense in the second half and made sure Darien never took the lead. Connor Cummings (2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks), Max Silva (2 assists), Craig Hyzy (4 points, 2 rebounds) and Matthew Giller (3 points, 3 rebounds) kept the points in the paint at a minimum. Kevin Hyzy (5 points, 3 assists) and Woodring sealed the victory with clutch free throws down the stretch.

7th/8th grade

Wilton 52, Greenwich Select 28

The Wilton 7th/8th grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company Insurance, Inc., headed into the weekend boasting a six-game winning streak. The team played host to Greenwich Select on Saturday, where the team jumped out to an early first-quarter lead of 17-8 and never looked back. The offense was led by Jimmy McKieran (12 points), Andre Long (10 points), Jermaine Vincent (9 points) and John Stanley (8 points). Wilton’s offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the game, with additional contributions from EJ Fasano (4 points), Dillon Smith (4 points), John McMahon (2 points) and Davis Cote ( 2 points). On the defensive side of the ball, Wilton guards played unrelenting defense, led by Sam Strazza and AJ Preisano, holding Greenwich to just 28 points.

Wilton 35, Fairfield Triple Threat 31

On Sunday, the team traveled to Bridgeport to face off against Fairfield Triple Threat in what would be a closely-fought, physical battle. Wilton jumped out to an early first-quarter lead, 14-9, and led at the half, 19-15. Wilton did a great job on the boards throughout the game despite the height advantage of the Fairfield team. John McMahon lead the way with 10 points and multiple rebounds and John Stanley chipped in nine points. EJ Fasano keyed a late second-half rally with a layup and foul shot, which he converted. The defensive effort again was led by the guards Jimmy McKiernan, Sam Strazza, AJ Preisano, Jermaine Vincent and Dillon Smith. Wilton controlled the boards throughout the game, with Davis Cote and Andre Long leading the way.

Eighth grade

Wilton 48, Fairfield PAL 39

The Wilton eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, defeated Fairfield PAL, 48-39, to advance to the semifinals of the McGivney Winter Classic Holiday tournament. Wilton was led by Trevor Martines (13 points), Matt Gulbin (10 points), Matt Murphy (8 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocked shots), and Michael Coffey (9 points, 9 rebounds). Owen Lillis (4 points) and Chase Autore (2 points) rounded out the scoring.

New Canaan 42, Wilton 38

Wilton lost its first league game to New Canaan, 42-38. After a very slow start, Wilton rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half to get within one point late in the game, before a New Canaan 3-pointer extinguished the comeback. Murphy fueled the offense with 12 points. Josh White, Coffey and Gulbin (12 rebounds) each scored six points.

Wilton 58, Mt. Vernon 45

On Sunday, Wilton defeated Mount Vernon in a league game, 58-45. Wilton effectively handled Mount Vernon’s full-court press and turned up its own halfcourt defense to help earn the win. Mack Kepner (5 points) set the defensive tone by flying after several loose balls. Lillis (9 points, Martines (5 points), Alex Cocoros (4 points) and Sean Sullivan (2 points) also excelled at pressuring the ball. Gulbin (14 points) and White (10 points) led the scoring while Coffey (11 rebounds, 7 points) and Murphy (8 rebounds, 2 points, 2 blocked shots) dominated the glass. Wilton shot 22-for-43 in the paint.

Wilton is now 5-1 in the league and 12-2 overall.